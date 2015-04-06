Por Becarios Web

Aída González García de 38 años, victima 18 de siniestro en Tabasco

Redacción

El número de víctimas mortales se incremento a 18, después que una mujer ingreso al Semefo, debido a la explosión de una pipa, informó la Fiscalía del Estado.

La explosión se registró el pasado 26 de Marzo en la carretera Villahermosa-Coatzacoalcos, en el municipio de Huimanguillo, cuando la pipa de la empresa Grupo Salma chocó.

En el lugar de los hechos se dio la práctica conocida como “ordeña” por los habitantes, quienes recolectaron el combustible en cubetas.

Tabasco Explosión

3 Respuestas

  1. Augusto de Arruda Botelho

    hi!,I really like your writing very much! percentage we keep up a correspondence
    more about your article on AOL? I require an expert in this house
    to resolve my problem. May be that’s you! Taking a look forward to see you.

    Responder
  3. Sonia

    I do not even know how I ended up here, but I thought this post was good.
    I don’t know who you are but definitely you’re going to
    a famous blogger if you are not already 😉 Cheers!

    Responder

Hacer Comentario

Su dirección de correo electrónico no será publicada.