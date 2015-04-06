Aída González García de 38 años, victima 18 de siniestro en Tabasco
Redacción
El número de víctimas mortales se incremento a 18, después que una mujer ingreso al Semefo, debido a la explosión de una pipa, informó la Fiscalía del Estado.
La explosión se registró el pasado 26 de Marzo en la carretera Villahermosa-Coatzacoalcos, en el municipio de Huimanguillo, cuando la pipa de la empresa Grupo Salma chocó.
En el lugar de los hechos se dio la práctica conocida como “ordeña” por los habitantes, quienes recolectaron el combustible en cubetas.
