Por César Fabián Perez

Debido a la falta de una reforma migratoria, connacionales han tramitado la doble nacionalidad de sus hijos nacidos en EU, por si regresan a México

Son de aquí… y de allá

Piensan en su futuro. Los padres esperan regresar con sus retoños y no que se queden en suelo ‘gringo’.

Nueva Jersey.- La duda acerca de si el presi­dente Barack Obama firmará una acción ejecu­tiva que resuelva la situación mi­gratoria de millones de indocumentados ha hecho que miles de paisa­nos estén ‘corriendo’ a preparar la documentación de sus hijos nacidos en la Unión Americana por si acaso les toca regre­sar a la patria.

Tal el caso del poblano Felipe Barranco, con tres niños, uno de ellos nacido en suelo ‘gringo’, quien acudió al Consulado Sobre Ruedas de Union City, para tramitar la doble nacionalidad para su retoño.

Otro paisano, Fulgencio Segura, originario de Tlaxcala, obtuvo la doble nacionalidad para su hija menor.

“Yo también estoy sacando la doble nacionalidad para mi hija, porque nunca se sabe lo que pasará mañana más tarde,” externó Segura.

El Consulado Sobre Ruedas arriba mencionado se realiza por cuarta vez en las instala­ciones del 4900 de la Avenida Bergenline, 2do piso, de 9:00 a 17:00 horas y los solicitantes todavía tiene dos días más para completar o solicitar documen­tación azteca.

La frase:

“No estamos pensando en regresar ahora mismo, pero sí queremos tener los pape­les en regla del niño para que no nos lo quiten si es que me regresan a México”. Felipe Barranco, connacional.

OBLIGACIÓN CON MÉXICO. Tener doble nacionalidad obliga a los varones mexicanos a realizar el servicio militar a los 17 años de edad, de acuerdo con las leyes.

Foto: Especial

