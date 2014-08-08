Debido a la falta de una reforma migratoria, connacionales han tramitado la doble nacionalidad de sus hijos nacidos en EU, por si regresan a México
Nueva Jersey.- La duda acerca de si el presidente Barack Obama firmará una acción ejecutiva que resuelva la situación migratoria de millones de indocumentados ha hecho que miles de paisanos estén ‘corriendo’ a preparar la documentación de sus hijos nacidos en la Unión Americana por si acaso les toca regresar a la patria.
Tal el caso del poblano Felipe Barranco, con tres niños, uno de ellos nacido en suelo ‘gringo’, quien acudió al Consulado Sobre Ruedas de Union City, para tramitar la doble nacionalidad para su retoño.
Otro paisano, Fulgencio Segura, originario de Tlaxcala, obtuvo la doble nacionalidad para su hija menor.
“Yo también estoy sacando la doble nacionalidad para mi hija, porque nunca se sabe lo que pasará mañana más tarde,” externó Segura.
El Consulado Sobre Ruedas arriba mencionado se realiza por cuarta vez en las instalaciones del 4900 de la Avenida Bergenline, 2do piso, de 9:00 a 17:00 horas y los solicitantes todavía tiene dos días más para completar o solicitar documentación azteca.
La frase:
“No estamos pensando en regresar ahora mismo, pero sí queremos tener los papeles en regla del niño para que no nos lo quiten si es que me regresan a México”. Felipe Barranco, connacional.
OBLIGACIÓN CON MÉXICO. Tener doble nacionalidad obliga a los varones mexicanos a realizar el servicio militar a los 17 años de edad, de acuerdo con las leyes.
Foto: Especial
Hey there! Someone in my Facebook group shared this website with us so I came to
take a look. I’m definitely loving the information. I’m bookmarking and will be tweeting this to
my followers! Excellent blog and excellent design.
I love it when folks come together and share thoughts.
Great website, continue the good work!
Usually I don’t read article on blogs, but I wish to say that this write-up very pressured
me to try and do so! Your writing taste has been amazed me.
Thanks, quite nice article.
Wonderful blog! I found it while searching on Yahoo News.
Do you have any tips on how to get listed in Yahoo News?
I’ve been trying for a while but I never seem to get there!
Thanks
Your style is very unique in comparison to other
people I have read stuff from. Many thanks for posting when you
have the opportunity, Guess I’ll just bookmark this site.
This post provides clear idea in support of the new visitors
of blogging, that actually how to do running a blog.
My family members always say that I am wasting my time here at web, but I know I am getting experience every day by
reading such pleasant posts.
I’ve been surfing online more than three hours today, yet I never found any interesting article
like yours. It’s pretty worth enough for me.
In my opinion, if all website owners and bloggers made
good content as you did, the internet will be a lot more
useful than ever before.
I need to to thank you for this wonderful read!!
I definitely loved every little bit of it. I’ve got you bookmarked to look at new stuff
you post…
Nice post. I was checking constantly this blog
and I am impressed! Extremely helpful info particularly the last part 🙂 I care for
such info a lot. I was seeking this certain info for a long time.
Thank you and best of luck.
Hi, I do think this is an excellent website.
I stumbledupon it 😉 I will revisit once again since I book-marked it.
Money and freedom is the best way to change, may you be rich and
continue to help others.
Hello very nice website!! Man .. Beautiful .. Wonderful ..
I’ll bookmark your site and take the feeds also? I’m happy to
find numerous helpful information here within the post, we need develop extra strategies
on this regard, thanks for sharing. . . . .
.