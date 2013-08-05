Atravesó EU solo con energía del sol
Notimex
Ginebra.- El avión Solar Impulse, propulsado únicamente por la energía que capta del Sol, regreso a Suiza tras completar su travesía de dos meses por Estados Unidos, informaron hoy medios locales.
El Solar Impulse fue transportado a Suiza por un Boeing 747, que aterrizó sin contratiempos en el aeródromo militar de Dübendorf en Zúrich, proveniente de Nueva York, informó la agencia de noticias helvética ATS.
El Solar Impulse, pilotado alternativamente por Bertrand Piccard y André Borschberg, viajó de costa a costa a lo ancho de Estados Unidos en seis etapas desde California a Nueva York, entre los meses de mayo y julio.
Para el transporte fue preciso desmontar las alas por su extensión similar a la de un Boeing 747, ya que el aparato de mil 600 kilogramos de fibra de carbono tiene una envergadura de 63.4 metros.
El Solar Impulse depende para su movimiento de 12 mil células fotovoltaicas capaces de producir energía suficiente para alimentar los cuatro motores eléctricos de las hélices de 10 caballos de fuerza.
El proyecto, iniciado hace diez años por Piccard y Borschberg, tuvo su primer vuelo en junio de 2009.
Un año más tarde, el avión voló sin parar 26 horas, mostrando su capacidad de acumular energía suficiente durante el día para seguir volando en la noche.
Ahora Piccard y Borschberg planean una nueva aventura que consistirá en una gira mundial en 2015 con una versión mejorada de este dispositivo.
Foto: especial
I’m gone to say to my little brother, that he should also pay a quick visit this web
site on regular basis to take updated from most recent information.
This website certainly has all of the info I needed concerning this subject and didn’t
know who to ask.
This is really attention-grabbing, You’re an overly professional
blogger. I’ve joined your rss feed and look forward to
looking for more of your great post. Also, I have shared your web site in my social networks
Wow that was strange. I just wrote an incredibly long comment but after I clicked submit my
comment didn’t appear. Grrrr… well I’m not writing all that over again. Anyways, just wanted to say fantastic blog!
First of all I want to say superb blog! I had a quick question that I’d like to ask if you
do not mind. I was curious to find out how you center yourself and clear your head prior to writing.
I’ve had a tough time clearing my thoughts in getting my ideas out.
I do take pleasure in writing but it just seems like the first 10 to 15 minutes
are generally lost just trying to figure out how to begin.
Any suggestions or hints? Thank you!
I am sure this article has touched all the internet people, its really really pleasant paragraph
on building up new weblog.
I visited various web pages except the audio feature for
audio songs existing at this web page is in fact excellent.