Recaudará fondos para seguir con su ayuda a personas con adicciones
El ex boxeador Julio César Chávez volverá a ponerse los guantes, y también careta, para realizar un combate de exhibición, con el objetivo de recaudar fondos y seguir con su ayuda a personas que sufren de adicciones.
El próximo 3 de julio en Culiacán, Sinaloa, el primer mexicano en conquistar tres títulos mundiales en diferente categoría suba al ring para enfrentar a Mario “Azabache” Martínez, quienes volverán a combatir 31 años después, ahora en el Parque Revolución.
“Voy a pelear pero con careta, es una exhibición en Culiacán, lo voy a hacer con el Azabache, la revancha que nunca se dio”, dijo el ex pugilista, quien pretende organizar más eventos de este tipo, para que la Fundación JC Chávez recaude fondos y pueda ayudar a más gente.
“Una clínica no es fácil mantenerla, se tiene que pagar doctores, luz, agua, médicos, está duro para mí mucha. Además mucha gente no puede pagar el servicio, cómo negarles la entrada, llegan llorando, uno tiene que sustentar el costo del paciente, son cinco o seis meses, por eso hago esta fundación, para recabar fondos”, explicó.
Julio, quien pudo superar sus problemas con el alcohol y las drogas, ahora ayuda a quienes padecen esos problemas y lo hace con dos clínicas que él puso, “Baja del Sol”, una en Tijuana y otra en Culiacán, y tiene planeadas otras dos, en Guadalajara y Ciudad de México.
Refirió que hará un gran esfuerzo para la exhibición del 3 de julio, pues hace poco fue operado de la nariz, motivo por el cual usará la careta; serán tres o cuatro rounds con el “Azabache” y dos más con otro rival.
En la actualidad se atienden cerca de 50 pacientes en la clínica de Tijuana y entre 25 y 30 en Culiacán, labor que lo llena de satisfacción, sobre todo cuando la gente se recupera y sale bien, “hay unos que llegan con daño cerebral, mental, pero Dios hace milagros”.
Tras este evento, Chávez quiere realizar otros con la participación de ex campeones del mundo para, a través de su fundación, seguir con ayuda a quien lo necesita, y también se planea que realice una serie de pláticas a nivel nacional.
