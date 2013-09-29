Por juan manuel hernandez

Luego de una consulta de la Coordinadora Nacional de Trabajadores de la Educación (CNTE), se determinó que se queda en su plantón de la Ciudad de México

Redacción

En una consulta realizada desde anoche hasta la madrugada de este domingo y tras una decisión muy cerrada, la Sección 22 de la Coordinadora Nacional de Trabajadores de la Educación (CNTE) determinó que se queda en su plantón de la Ciudad de México.

La CNTE decide permanecer con su plantón en la Ciudad de México

La CNTE decide permanecer con su plantón en la Ciudad de México

Los líderes de la CNTE informaron que de los 9 mil 561 docentes consultados por la mañana, 4 mil 966 votaron por mantener el plantón, mientras que 4 mil 476 sufragios fueron por mantenerlo representativo.

Con una diferencia de tan sólo 490 votos, se acordó que las movilizaciones continuarán de manera ‘masiva’, por lo que ya contemplan nuevas protestas, como la marcha anunciada para el 2 de octubre y protestas el día 12 contra la reforma energética.

La Coordinadora Nacional de Trabajadores de la Educación (CNTE) realizó una consulta más para determinar la forma como continuarán su movimiento y elegir si lo hacen en forma masiva o de manera representativa.

De acuerdo con integrantes de la Comisión Política de la Sección 22, la consulta se llevó a cabo sólo entre los profesores que se mantienen en el Distrito Federal por la tarde del sábado.

Otro de los temas que se discutieron es si regresan a Oaxaca para iniciar el ciclo escolar que lleva un retraso de seis semanas y con ello evitar las sanciones que ya se empezaron a aplicar en algunos lugares como el Distrito Federal donde se les han hecho descuentos salariales a los profesores que han faltado a su trabajo.

Foto: Notimex

12 Respuestas

  2. Augusto de Arruda Botelho

    I’m not sure exactly why but this blog is loading incredibly slow for me.
    Is anyone else having this issue or is it a problem on my end?

    I’ll check back later and see if the problem still exists.

    Responder
  4. Itamar Serpa Fernandes

    Hey just wanted to give you a quick heads up. The words in your content seem to
    be running off the screen in Ie. I’m not sure if this is a formatting issue or something to do with internet browser compatibility but I thought I’d post to let
    you know. The design and style look great though! Hope you
    get the problem solved soon. Cheers

    Responder
  5. foreign currency

    Asking questions are genuinely pleasant thing if
    you are not understanding something completely, however this piece
    of writing provides good understanding even.

    Responder
  6. Ian

    My family members always say that I am wasting my time here at net, but
    I know I am getting experience daily by reading thes nice articles.

    Responder
  7. credit cards

    Tremendous things here. I am very glad to look your article.
    Thanks a lot and I am taking a look forward to touch you. Will you please drop me
    a e-mail?

    Responder
  8. Andres

    Hi! This post couldn’t be written any better! Reading this post reminds me of my old
    room mate! He always kept talking about this.

    I will forward this page to him. Fairly certain he will have a good read.
    Thanks for sharing!

    Responder
  9. Brittny

    Hi my loved one! I want to say that this post is amazing, great written and come with approximately all significant infos.
    I’d like to see extra posts like this .

    Responder

Hacer Comentario

Su dirección de correo electrónico no será publicada.