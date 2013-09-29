Luego de una consulta de la Coordinadora Nacional de Trabajadores de la Educación (CNTE), se determinó que se queda en su plantón de la Ciudad de México
Redacción
En una consulta realizada desde anoche hasta la madrugada de este domingo y tras una decisión muy cerrada, la Sección 22 de la Coordinadora Nacional de Trabajadores de la Educación (CNTE) determinó que se queda en su plantón de la Ciudad de México.
Los líderes de la CNTE informaron que de los 9 mil 561 docentes consultados por la mañana, 4 mil 966 votaron por mantener el plantón, mientras que 4 mil 476 sufragios fueron por mantenerlo representativo.
Con una diferencia de tan sólo 490 votos, se acordó que las movilizaciones continuarán de manera ‘masiva’, por lo que ya contemplan nuevas protestas, como la marcha anunciada para el 2 de octubre y protestas el día 12 contra la reforma energética.
La Coordinadora Nacional de Trabajadores de la Educación (CNTE) realizó una consulta más para determinar la forma como continuarán su movimiento y elegir si lo hacen en forma masiva o de manera representativa.
De acuerdo con integrantes de la Comisión Política de la Sección 22, la consulta se llevó a cabo sólo entre los profesores que se mantienen en el Distrito Federal por la tarde del sábado.
Otro de los temas que se discutieron es si regresan a Oaxaca para iniciar el ciclo escolar que lleva un retraso de seis semanas y con ello evitar las sanciones que ya se empezaron a aplicar en algunos lugares como el Distrito Federal donde se les han hecho descuentos salariales a los profesores que han faltado a su trabajo.
Foto: Notimex
I pay a quick visit day-to-day some blogs and sites to read
articles or reviews, however this webpage
presents feature based articles.
I’m not sure exactly why but this blog is loading incredibly slow for me.
Is anyone else having this issue or is it a problem on my end?
I’ll check back later and see if the problem still exists.
Very nice article, just what I wanted to find.
Hey just wanted to give you a quick heads up. The words in your content seem to
be running off the screen in Ie. I’m not sure if this is a formatting issue or something to do with internet browser compatibility but I thought I’d post to let
you know. The design and style look great though! Hope you
get the problem solved soon. Cheers
Asking questions are genuinely pleasant thing if
you are not understanding something completely, however this piece
of writing provides good understanding even.
My family members always say that I am wasting my time here at net, but
I know I am getting experience daily by reading thes nice articles.
Tremendous things here. I am very glad to look your article.
Thanks a lot and I am taking a look forward to touch you. Will you please drop me
a e-mail?
Hi! This post couldn’t be written any better! Reading this post reminds me of my old
room mate! He always kept talking about this.
I will forward this page to him. Fairly certain he will have a good read.
Thanks for sharing!
Hi my loved one! I want to say that this post is amazing, great written and come with approximately all significant infos.
I’d like to see extra posts like this .
This piece of writing will help the internet visitors for building up
new webpage or even a blog from start to end.
I have read so many posts about the blogger lovers but this post is truly a good piece
of writing, keep it up.
Greetings! Very useful advice within this article!
It’s the little changes that make the largest changes.
Many thanks for sharing!