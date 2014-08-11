Connacionales comentaron que las infracciones que les dan al an­dar en bicicleta son equiparables a las de automovilistas

Virginia Alvarado / [email protected]

Nueva York.- Repar­tidores de comida mexicanos concuer­dan en que las multas que les imponen agentes viales en la ciudad son equiparables a las de los automovilistas, debido a que los precios varían de 150 a 250 dólares.

“Las multas para nosotros que somos repartidores de comida son caras, este año con el alcalde De Blasio las cosas se han mejorado, no nos están molestado mucho, pero el año pasado sufrimos porque las multas estaban muy caras para nosotros, no menos de $150 dólares por no traer el casco, o el chaleco o las luces”, indicó el connacional Juan Alonso.

Del mismo modo, Alfredo López, quien conduce una mo­tocicleta para entregar comida, consideró que estas medidas son exageradas debido a que muchos repartidores no ganan ni el sueldo mínimo.

“Creo que debería de haber diferencias entre las multas de conductores y repartido­res porque apenas ganamos el mínimo”, destacó López; al tiempo que explicó que em­pleadores piden de entrada a los aspirantes, tener una bicicleta propia, casco y chaleco además de luces.

Por el momento, los paisa­nos no han hablado con algún concejal al respecto; sin embar­go, esperan que alguien pueda atender a sus demandas para que la Ciudad de los Rascacielos tenga un tarifario diferente.

“Nos convendría que las multas fueran, como decimos en mi pueblo, basadas en la frase ‘dependiendo del sapo es la pedrada”, dijo Jacinto Gutiérrez.

Si deseas conocer todas las reglas para andar en bici y evi­tar infracciones visita la página: www.nyc.gov/bikes.

150 a 250 dólares es el costo promedio de las sanciones que les dan a ‘deliveries’.

La frase:

“Debería de haber dife­rencias entre las multas de con­ductores y repar­tidores porque apenas ganamos el mínimo”. Alfredo López, mexicano.

Leyes de tránsito

Si eres repartidor en NY debes poner énfasis en lo siguiente:

1 Ceder el paso a los peato­nes; es decir, que tienes que dejar que las

personas que van cami­nando vayan antes que tú.

2 Circular del lado correcto y evitar discutir con au­tomovilistas o personas que van a pie, pues son posibles clientes.

3 Tomar en cuenta, la luz delantera debe ser blanca y la luz trasera debe ser roja, igual que en un vehículo.

4 Usar casco, durante todas las horas de servicio. Además de utilizar una campana en la bici y reflectores en el cuerpo.

5 Ser previsible. Con una mano deben hacer saber a los conductores y a los peatones cuando van a gi­rar para evitar choques.

Foto: Diario de México USA / Virginia Alvarado / especial