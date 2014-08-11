Connacionales comentaron que las infracciones que les dan al andar en bicicleta son equiparables a las de automovilistas
Virginia Alvarado / [email protected]
Nueva York.- Repartidores de comida mexicanos concuerdan en que las multas que les imponen agentes viales en la ciudad son equiparables a las de los automovilistas, debido a que los precios varían de 150 a 250 dólares.
“Las multas para nosotros que somos repartidores de comida son caras, este año con el alcalde De Blasio las cosas se han mejorado, no nos están molestado mucho, pero el año pasado sufrimos porque las multas estaban muy caras para nosotros, no menos de $150 dólares por no traer el casco, o el chaleco o las luces”, indicó el connacional Juan Alonso.
Del mismo modo, Alfredo López, quien conduce una motocicleta para entregar comida, consideró que estas medidas son exageradas debido a que muchos repartidores no ganan ni el sueldo mínimo.
“Creo que debería de haber diferencias entre las multas de conductores y repartidores porque apenas ganamos el mínimo”, destacó López; al tiempo que explicó que empleadores piden de entrada a los aspirantes, tener una bicicleta propia, casco y chaleco además de luces.
Por el momento, los paisanos no han hablado con algún concejal al respecto; sin embargo, esperan que alguien pueda atender a sus demandas para que la Ciudad de los Rascacielos tenga un tarifario diferente.
“Nos convendría que las multas fueran, como decimos en mi pueblo, basadas en la frase ‘dependiendo del sapo es la pedrada”, dijo Jacinto Gutiérrez.
Si deseas conocer todas las reglas para andar en bici y evitar infracciones visita la página: www.nyc.gov/bikes.
150 a 250 dólares es el costo promedio de las sanciones que les dan a ‘deliveries’.
La frase:
“Debería de haber diferencias entre las multas de conductores y repartidores porque apenas ganamos el mínimo”. Alfredo López, mexicano.
Leyes de tránsito
Si eres repartidor en NY debes poner énfasis en lo siguiente:
1 Ceder el paso a los peatones; es decir, que tienes que dejar que las
personas que van caminando vayan antes que tú.
2 Circular del lado correcto y evitar discutir con automovilistas o personas que van a pie, pues son posibles clientes.
3 Tomar en cuenta, la luz delantera debe ser blanca y la luz trasera debe ser roja, igual que en un vehículo.
4 Usar casco, durante todas las horas de servicio. Además de utilizar una campana en la bici y reflectores en el cuerpo.
5 Ser previsible. Con una mano deben hacer saber a los conductores y a los peatones cuando van a girar para evitar choques.
Foto: Diario de México USA / Virginia Alvarado / especial
