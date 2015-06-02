Los manifestantes fueron replegados por el NYPD
Edison Esparza
Nueva York.– “Ya conocemos el negro historial de la Policía de NY de torpedear nuestros derechos civiles e impedirnos nuestro derecho a protestar.
Esas barricadas son una ofensa a una marcha pacífica”, dijo Daniel Damascus a Diario de México Edición USA aludiendo a los altercados de ayer, en el segundo aniversario de Occupy Wall Street.
“Doce meses después de la primera movilización de ira e indignación, Ocupa Wall Street retomó al corazón del distrito financiero de Nueva York como un movimiento comprometido con los caros intereses de la comunidad y con la intención de re denunciar las injusticias de un sistema”, reafirmó el organizador de la manifestaciones.
A pesar del clima lluvioso, los indignados protestaron desde las 10 de la mañana. Desde la plaza Zuccotti caminaron a la Asamblea General y por la noche realizaron una vigilia por Kayla Mitchell. Allí los manifestantes mostraron su solidaridad ante la codicia de la banca y las grandes corporaciones.
“Cuando llegamos aquí hace un año éramos solo un pequeño grupo de manifestantes y no había ninguna razón para creer que llegaríamos tan lejos, pero aquí estamos un año después, manteniendo viva la llama del movimiento social más vibrante en EU en las últimas décadas”, declaró el portavoz de Ocuppy Wall Street, Mark Bray.
