Por César Fabián Perez

Un hombre que se encontraba divirtiéndose con su mujer en

un río, cayó al agua y fue arrastrado por la corriente

Cuerpo de hindú

Hallazgo escabroso. Empleados de Protección civil localizaron su cuerpo cuesta abajo de donde fue el accidente.

Redacción

Jalisco.- Un hombre origi­nario de la India disfrutaba de un día de esparcimiento junto con su esposa, cuan­do un descuido provocó que todo se tornara ‘obscuro’.

Sin título-2

Patrick Díaz, de 28 años de edad, originario de la India, se divertía en el río Boca Tomatlán, en la zona costera jalisciense. El extranjero se encontraba con su mujer en plena diversión cuan­do de pronto se resbaló a la altu­ra del poblado de Las Juntas en el municipio de Cabo Corrientes, según testigos.

Se lo lleva el agua

El sujeto fue arrastrado por la corriente sin que la señora ni las personas que observaron el accidente pudieran salvarlos.

Entre gritos y desesperación, dieron aviso a las autoridades para que rescataran al chavo que había sido ‘abrazado’ por el agua del afluente.

Fue hasta el lunes por la tarde que los rescatistas de Pro­tección Civil Jalisco encontraron su cuerpo inerte a 25 metros río abajo del lugar de su desapari­ción 21 horas antes.

Los restos del ahora occiso fueron entregados al Instituto Jalisciense de Ciencias Forenses para ser examinado.

Se pierde. El hombre fue arrastrado 25 metros en el río, desde donde se resbaló a la altura del poblado de Las Juntas en el municipio de Cabo Corrientes, según testigos.

Foto: Especial

