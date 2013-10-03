Por juan manuel hernandez

 La sede del Congreso estadounidense fue cerrada luego que se reportaran disparos afuera

 

Se reporta que hay al menos un herido

Redacción

La policía de Washington reportó hoy que se escucharon varios disparos en las inmediaciones del Capitolio, sede del Congreso de Estados Unidos.

La sede del Congreso estadounidense fue cerrada luego que se reportaran tiros y a un policía herido.

Se informa que el lugar ya es resguardado por la Policía y se encuentran desalojando en lugar, testigos afirman que hubo entre cinco y seis disparos de arma de fuego.

Al menos una persona herida sería el saldo inicial del tiroteo en una calle aledaña a la sede del Congreso de Estados Unidos, lo cual provocó el cierre de algunas avenidas adyacentes y alerta en la Casa Blanca.

El incidente se habría originado tras persecución policíaca que se extendió cuando una mujer chocó su auto contra reja de la Casa Blanca y durante su persecución se desató el tiroteo que provocó el cierre del Capitolio por una hora. En la balacera, la conductora fue abatida.

Cientos de agentes de la Policía del Capitolio de Estados Unidos crearon una zona de seguridad y emplazaron patrullas en las calles aledañas, en medio de reportes de un tiroteo en las cercanías de la sede legislativa.

Fotos: Especiales

