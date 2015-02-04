Por Becarios Web

El servicio se reanudará cuando terminen las investigaciones

Redacción

El servicio se reanudará de forma escalonada.

El servicio se reanudará de forma escalonada.

Hoy el servicio del Metro-Tren Norte permanecerá suspendido entre Pleasantville y North White Plains hasta nuevo aviso debido a un choque entre el tren y un auto cerca de Valhalla. Habrá servicio limitado de camiones y tren para los pasajeros de la línea Upper Harlem hasta nuevo aviso.

Recomendamos a los pasajeros:

Si le es posible trabajar desde su casa hágalo, o busque formas alternativas de transporte

Los boletos de la línea Harlem serán respetados en la Hudson y New Haven

Habrá estacionamiento gratis disponible en la estación Cortlandt y en la línea Hudson

Weschester County ha abierto su estacionamiento bajo el precepto de quién llega primero, recibe servicio, hay hasta 300 lugares en County Center cerca de White Plains y hasta 50 en la estación North White Plains.

Espere aglomeraciones y retrasos

Manténgase al tanto de informes en su estación

El área del accidente no será liberada hasta que las investigaciones necesarias hayan sido concluidas y se haya reparado el daño.

 

