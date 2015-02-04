El servicio se reanudará cuando terminen las investigaciones
Redacción
Hoy el servicio del Metro-Tren Norte permanecerá suspendido entre Pleasantville y North White Plains hasta nuevo aviso debido a un choque entre el tren y un auto cerca de Valhalla. Habrá servicio limitado de camiones y tren para los pasajeros de la línea Upper Harlem hasta nuevo aviso.
Recomendamos a los pasajeros:
Si le es posible trabajar desde su casa hágalo, o busque formas alternativas de transporte
Los boletos de la línea Harlem serán respetados en la Hudson y New Haven
Habrá estacionamiento gratis disponible en la estación Cortlandt y en la línea Hudson
Weschester County ha abierto su estacionamiento bajo el precepto de quién llega primero, recibe servicio, hay hasta 300 lugares en County Center cerca de White Plains y hasta 50 en la estación North White Plains.
Espere aglomeraciones y retrasos
Manténgase al tanto de informes en su estación
El área del accidente no será liberada hasta que las investigaciones necesarias hayan sido concluidas y se haya reparado el daño.
If you want to grow your knowledge just keep visiting this
web site and be updated with the most up-to-date gossip posted here.
I will immediately clutch your rss as I can’t find
your email subscription link or e-newsletter service. Do
you have any? Kindly permit me recognize so that I
may just subscribe. Thanks.
If you are going for finest contents like myself, only go to see this site everyday
since it presents feature contents, thanks
You are so awesome! I do not think I’ve read a single thing like that before.
So good to find another person with genuine thoughts on this
subject matter. Seriously.. thanks for starting this up. This web site
is one thing that’s needed on the web, someone with a little originality!
I don’t even know how I ended up here, but I thought this
post was great. I don’t know who you are but definitely you’re
going to a famous blogger if you are not already 😉 Cheers!
Good article! We will be linking to this great content on our site.
Keep up the great writing.