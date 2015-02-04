Tebas dejó en claro que apoya al presidente del club Barcelona
Notimex
El presidente de la Liga de Futbol Profesional (LFP), Javier Tebas, aseguró que respeta la decisión tomada por la Federación Japonesa de Futbol de despedir al técnico mexicano Javier Aguirre por presunto amaño de partidos cuando dirigía al Zaragoza.
En el marco de la Jornada Jurídica del colegio de Abogados de Madrid, Tebas señaló que respecto al partido en cuestión entre el Levante y el Zaragoza por el no descenso, prefiere manejarse con respeto y en acato a lo decidido por la selección nipona.
No obstante, Tebas dejó en claro que apoya al presidente del club Barcelona, Josep María Bartomeu por la decisión de no dimitir al cargo por las imputaciones realizadas en su contra por presuntos ilícitos en el fichaje del delantero brasileño Neymar Jr.
No comparemos la imputación de Aguirre con la del presidente del Barça”, recalcó y agregó que “por estar imputado no tiene que dimitir nadie. Una cosa es estar imputado y otra que te abran juicio oral”.
Al respecto manifestó que la imputación tiene fallos jurídicos “porque habla del impuesto de la renta de 2014 y para que sea delito se puede estar ingresando hasta el 31 enero de 2015”.
“Sin haber pasado una inspección el Barcelona me parece algo precipitado. Hablo como jurista y del auto de imputación a Bartomeu que no es lo mismo que el de Sandro Rosell”.
If you wish for to take a great deal from this article
then you have to apply such strategies to your won weblog.
I was curious if you ever thought of changing the page layout of
your website? Its very well written; I love what youve got to say.
But maybe you could a little more in the way of content so people
could connect with it better. Youve got an awful lot of text for only having 1 or 2 images.
Maybe you could space it out better?
Hurrah! In the end I got a blog from where I know how to actually obtain useful information regarding my study
and knowledge.
Great work! This is the type of information that are
meant to be shared across the internet. Shame on Google for not
positioning this publish higher! Come on over and
discuss with my website . Thank you =)
Very shortly this site will be famous among all blogging and site-building visitors, due to it’s pleasant articles
Excellent site you have got here.. It’s hard to find good quality writing
like yours nowadays. I seriously appreciate people like you!
Take care!!
Great post. I was checking continuously this
blog and I am impressed! Very useful information specifically the ultimate phase :
) I deal with such information a lot. I was looking for
this certain information for a long time. Thank you and good luck.