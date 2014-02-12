Por juan manuel hernandez

Un estatua del prócer mexicano mal remodelada en Nuevo León, amaneció ’embolsada’ para ocultar el error

Redacción

Nuevo León.– Una escultura del ex presidente Benito Juárez que el municipio de San Nicolás de los Garza, Nuevo León mandó restaurar, tuvo que ser ‘embolsada’ luego de que terminara de color verde.

Al celebrarse el 150 Aniversario de la visita del ‘Benemérito de las Américas’ a Monterrey, el ayuntamiento de San Nicolás intentó reconstruir el monumento ubicado en la Plaza Juárez, pero el restaurador lo pintó de verde en rostro y manos, situación que ha causado polémica.

La pieza de bronce del artista Cuauhtémoc Zamudio era remodelada desde noviembre pasado por el gobierno del panista Pedro Salgado Almaguer y el trabajo costó cerca de dos millones de pesos.

Aunque la situación causó polémica entre quienes alcanzaron a ver el error en la plaza, a unos 200 metros de la cabecera municipal, este miércoles estaba cubierto de pies a cabeza para ocultar la pintura verde.

Según la versión que un historiador  dio a medios locales, muchas esculturas en la entidad se encuentran en una situación similar.

Fotos: Cuartoscuro

