Checa lo que dejó el arranque de la Liga Bancomer MX
Redacción
Después de casi dos meses de espera, el torneo en México ha regresado, en donde 18 equipos buscan convertirse en campeones, o en el caso del América, en bicampeones.
De este modo, te presentamos lo que hizo el líder Monarcas Morelia y los resultados que arrojaron en la primera fecha del Apertura 2013 de la nueva Liga Bancomer MX.
Cabe destacar que Águilas, Guadalajara, Tigres y Santos no disputaron esta jornada.
JORNADA 1
Viernes 19 de julio
Querétaro 1-3 Morelia
Xoloitzcuintles 3-3 Atlas
Sábado 20 de julio
Cruz Azul 1-0 Monterrey
Veracruz 2-2 Chiapas
León 1-0 Atlante
Domingo 21 de julio
Toluca 0-1 Pachuca
Puebla 1-1 Pumas
Martes 29 octubre
Tigres vs América – Estadio Universitario (8:45 pm)
Miércoles 30 octubre
Chivas vs Santos – Estadio Omnilife (8 pm)
Foto: Especial
Howdy! This is my first visit to your blog! We are a team of volunteers and
starting a new project in a community in the same niche.
Your blog provided us useful information to work on. You have done a outstanding job!
There’s definately a lot to know about this topic. I like all of the points you made.
Just desire to say your article is as astonishing.
The clarity in your post is simply nice and i can assume
you are an expert on this subject. Well with your permission let me to grab your RSS feed to keep updated with forthcoming post.
Thanks a million and please keep up the rewarding work.
It’s appropriate time to make some plans for the
future and it’s time to be happy. I have read this post and if I could I desire to suggest you few interesting things or advice.
Maybe you can write next articles referring to this article.
I desire to read even more things about it!