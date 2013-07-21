Por Fernando Gonzalez

Después de casi dos meses de espera, el torneo en México ha regresado, en donde 18 equipos buscan convertirse en campeones, o en el caso del América, en bicampeones.

De este modo, te presentamos lo que hizo el líder Monarcas Morelia y los resultados que arrojaron en la primera fecha del Apertura 2013 de la nueva Liga Bancomer MX.

Cabe destacar que Águilas, Guadalajara, Tigres y Santos no disputaron esta jornada.

JORNADA 1

Viernes 19 de julio

Querétaro 1-3 Morelia

Xoloitzcuintles 3-3 Atlas

Sábado 20 de julio

Cruz Azul 1-0 Monterrey

Veracruz 2-2 Chiapas

León 1-0 Atlante

Domingo 21 de julio

Toluca 0-1 Pachuca

Puebla 1-1 Pumas

Martes 29 octubre

Tigres vs América – Estadio Universitario (8:45 pm)

Miércoles 30 octubre

Chivas vs Santos – Estadio Omnilife (8 pm)

