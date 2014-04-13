Ya se planea una nueva película del ‘Ídolo de México’ con el uso de la más alta tecnología
Redacción
Lupita Infante Torrentera, hija de Pedro Infante, reveló que se realizará una película sobre el ‘Ídolo de México’ en 3D.
La descendiente del gran Pedro destacó que algunos empresarios de Estados Unidos solicitaron permiso para usar la imagen de su padre y a través de un programa de software revivirlo.
“La novedad es que es una película nueva en la que mi padre estará actuando como si estuviera vivo y en estos tiempos”, adelantó en charla con Notimex.
Detalló que se trata de una inversión en la que además intervienen empresarios europeos. “Es algo tan interesante que yo misma estoy sorprendida de lo que se puede hacer con los avances tecnológicos en computación”.
Infante Torrentera reveló que en julio podría haber un adelanto de imágenes para la prensa de cómo revivirían al ‘Ídolo de Guamúchil’ en la nueva historia.
Aniversario luctuoso
Por otra parte, con motivo del aniversario luctuoso del intérprete, se le preguntó cuál es el disco más vendido de su padre, a lo que Lupita Infante subrayó que como tal no hubo registro de venta de discos fiel a lo que se vivió cuando su padre era una estrella de cine.
“Lo que sí puedo decir es que las canciones más vendidas y más escuchadas, incluso me atrevo a decir que son parte de las costumbres del pueblo mexicano, son ‘Las Mañanitas’, que grabó en seis distintos géneros musicales”.
Abundó que después de este tema, el segundo más vendido fue ‘Amorcito Corazón’. “Mi padre sigue tan vigente que en el mes de su aniversario luctuoso tendrá homenajes en Costa Rica, Colombia, Venezuela y Estados Unidos, naciones donde siguen escuchando sus canciones.
Respecto a las celebraciones en México por el 57 aniversario luctuoso de Pedro Infante, Lupita subrayó que “en esta ocasión he tenido un poco de dificultad para lograr los apoyos gubernamentales e institucionales para la celebración de su aniversario luctuoso en el panteón Jardín, por lo que todo ha salido de mi bolsa.
“El próximo día 15 espero a toda la gente a las 10 de la mañana en una misa en su honor y en la que me acompañarán Humberto Cravioto, Jorge Manuel Infante, Irma Infante, Alma Ranchera, José Julián y Edmundo Molina, quienes estarán cantando al pie de su tumba.”
Lupita Infante destacó que los cantantes Miriam Núñez, Sheyla y Raúl Sandoval, también confirmaron su asistencia en el panteón Jardín para cantar algunos temas de Pedro Infante.
La cantante informó que el 19 de abril el escuadrón de motociclistas ‘Águilas de Acero’ y el Mariachi Arriba Juárez rendirán tributo al fallecido cantante, en el deportivo Eduardo Molina, donde además se darán cita representantes de escuadrones de motociclistas de varias partes del mundo.
También informó que al día siguiente se realizará otro homenaje a Pedro Infante en el Lienzo Charro de Constituyentes, en esta capital, donde se darán cita otros exponentes de música vernácula y cantarán en su honor.
Pedro Infante falleció en un accidente aéreo el 15 de abril de 1957 en Mérida, Yucatán.
Foto: Especial
