Volverá a la lucha libre mexicana y lo hará con la empresa Triple A
Notimex
Rey Mysterio volverá a la lucha libre mexicana y lo hará con la empresa Triple A, que hoy hizo oficial el regreso del enmascarado al lugar donde comenzó su historia.
“Estoy muy orgulloso de estar en México con todos ustedes, el poder anunciar mi regreso a lucha libre AAA, mi casa, la empresa que me dio mi primera oportunidad para iniciar mi carrera profesional”, resaltó este día.
En conferencia de prensa hubo noticias de la empresa, como la celebración de la “Copa mundial de lucha libre”, que se realizará el próximo 23 de mayo y donde estará presente el hombre del “619” junto a Myztezyz y el Patrón Alberto.
Rey, quien por muchos años dejó en alto el nombre de México en la WWE, aseguró que se vive una nueva etapa en la empresa y “es un orgullo para mí estar de nuevo”.
También se aprovechó para presentar “Lucha Libre AAA World Wide”, con la presencia de Marisela Peña y Joaquín Roldán, presidenta y director general de la misma.
El objetivo es mostrar una nueva forma de ver y proyectar la lucha libre, con funciones de calidad y eventos internacionales nunca antes vistos en el país.
