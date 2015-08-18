100 pases dobles se rifarán para la presentación frente al Capitolio
La Santa Sede y el senador Schumer rifarán un boleto para la reunión entre el Papa Francisco y el congreso de Estados Unidos además de 200 entradas a la audiencia que dará afuera del capitolio en Washington.
Se darán cien pases dobles para ver al Santo Padre afuera del Capitolio. Los ganadores de la rifa serán notificados de manera personal.
Para participar en la rifa deben de llenar el formato disponible en la página http://www.schumer.senate.gov/papalvisit-lottery, el registro cierra el 26 de agosto y el sorteo se efectuará al día siguiente del cierre. Los nombres de los ganadores se harán del dominio público a través de los medios de comunicación más conocidos.
La presentación del Obispo de Roma frente al congreso se realizará el 24 de septiembre a las 10 de la mañana, posteriormente, a las 10:30, el Sumo Pontífice saldrá del capitolio para ofrecer un mensaje a los visitantes. Los ganadores tendrán que pagar su transporte y viáticos, incluyendo el hospedaje, los boletos son personales y únicamente serán proporcionados por la oficina del Congreso.
Foto: AP
