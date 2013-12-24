Sin duda, el ‘Ame’ fue el mejor equipo del año, pues consiguió el título del Clausura 2013 y también el subcampeonato del Apertura
Redacción
Ciudad de México.- No hay duda, América es el equipo del año. Sus números, además de un título de Liga y el reciente subcampeonato, redondean un 2013 inolvidable en la historia de las Águilas.
La línea ascendente que llevaba la institución azulcrema a partir de que Ricardo Peláez asumió la presidencia deportiva del club amarillo en 2012, en paralelo con el polémico director técnico Miguel Herrera, sembró cifras envidiables en el equipo de Coapa.
Luego de dos Liguillas en las que quedó eliminado en Semifinales, apenas arribó 2013 y América aprendió a ganar en el Torneo Clausura. El subliderato general, con 32 unidades, apenas tres menos que los Tigres, sirvieron para impulsar al americanismo a una Liguilla en la que obtuvo su campeonato 11.
Despachó a Pumas en Cuartos de Final, se desquitó del Monterrey en Semifinales y se coronó a costa de Cruz Azul, en una Final inolvidable, de alarido, con un cierre fantástico, luego de cargar con dos goles de desventaja en la agonía de aquel encuentro celebrado en el Estadio Azteca.
Luego las Águilas se propusieron el bicampeonato y estuvieron a nada de lograrlo en el Apertura 2013. Superlíderes con 37 puntos.
Imposible competirle a un equipo que parecía dispuesto a llevárselo todo, incluso el boleto a la Copa del Mundo en Brasil 2014, luego del aporte de jugadores, todo el cuerpo técnico azulcrema y hasta el presidente deportivo, Ricardo Peláez.
“Han sido dos años muy buenos por el grupo, por la familia que hemos construido en América, por los jugadores, por el cuerpo técnico, Miguel (Herrera) es una gran persona y estamos muy contentos. Es una realidad que el futbolista defiende con su trabajo al entrenador y a su directiva, por lo que sólo me queda agradecer”, asegura Ricardo Peláez.
Aún presidente americanista, en esta transición al cambio, en la que ha participado con el nombramiento de Antonio Mohamed como DT, Peláez presume la suma de puntos y elogios. Imposible, en estos dos años, querer competir con ellos.
Por eso Miguel Herrera está en el Mundial, con el Tricolor y Ricardo Peláez prepara maletas para hacerle compañía.
Por eso el americanismo grita: ¡Ódiame más! y es el mejor equipo de 2013.
2 Finales jugó en 2013 el conjunto de Coapa.
10 jugadores le aportó América a la Selección para el Repechaje a Brasil 2014.
69 puntos entre el Clausura y Apertura 2013 sumó el América este año.
Foto: Mexsport
Hi, Neat post. There’s an issue along with your website in web explorer, may check
this? IE nonetheless is the market chief and a huge component to folks will pass over your excellent writing due to this
problem.
Spot on with this write-up, I seriously believe
that this website needs a lot more attention. I’ll probably be returning to read more,
thanks for the advice!
Hi there! Do you know if they make any plugins to assist with Search Engine Optimization? I’m trying to get my blog
to rank for some targeted keywords but I’m not seeing very
good gains. If you know of any please share. Cheers!
Heya! I understand this is somewhat off-topic however I needed to ask.
Does running a well-established blog like yours require a large amount of work?
I’m completely new to blogging but I do write in my journal daily.
I’d like to start a blog so I can easily share my personal experience and thoughts online.
Please let me know if you have any kind of recommendations or tips for new aspiring blog owners.
Appreciate it!
I really like your blog.. very nice colors & theme. Did you design this website yourself or did you hire someone to do it
for you? Plz answer back as I’m looking to construct my own blog
and would like to know where u got this from.
appreciate it
Everyone loves it when people get together and share opinions.
Great blog, continue the good work!
Spot on with this write-up, I actually think this website needs far more attention.
I’ll probably be returning to see more, thanks for the info!
I couldn’t refrain from commenting. Well written!
I like the valuable info you provide in your articles.
I’ll bookmark your blog and check again here regularly. I’m quite
sure I will learn a lot of new stuff right here! Best of luck for the next!
I just couldn’t depart your site before suggesting that I actually
enjoyed the usual information an individual provide on your
guests? Is going to be again regularly in order to check out new posts
magnificent submit, very informative. I’m wondering why the opposite specialists of this
sector do not understand this. You should proceed your writing.
I am sure, you’ve a huge readers’ base already!
I blog quite often and I seriously appreciate your information.
Your article has really peaked my interest. I am going to book mark your site and
keep checking for new information about once per week.
I subscribed to your RSS feed as well.
Great article! We will be linking to this particularly great article on our website.
Keep up the good writing.
Hello, I believe your web site might be having web browser compatibility issues.
Whenever I take a look at your web site in Safari,
it looks fine but when opening in Internet Explorer,
it has some overlapping issues. I simply wanted to provide
you with a quick heads up! Other than that, excellent site!