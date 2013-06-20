Jugadores denunciaron pérdida de valores en sus habitaciones
Seis internacionales españoles sufrieron el robo de sobres en los que guardaban dinero en cantidades de hasta mil euros, en las habitaciones del hotel de concentración en Recife, ciudad donde la Furia Roja disputó su primer partido de la Copa Confederaciones 2013.
Tras el partido ante Uruguay del pasado domingo, varios jugadores se quejaron por la desaparición de dinero en sus habitaciones del Hotel Golden Tulip de Recife, en el que permanecían concentrados desde que aterrizaron en Brasil.
Los seis futbolistas habían dejado dinero en sus carteras o sobres en sus respectivas habitaciones individuales. El resto de internacionales lo guardaban en la caja fuerte o escondido en sus maletas.
El último de los afectados, Gerard Piqué, se percató en la misma mañana en la que España abandonaba Recife a primera hora para volar a Río de Janeiro. La salida del autobús rumbo al aeropuerto se retrasó por la denuncia del central, quien comprobó la falta de dinero cuando recogió sus pertenencias en la habitación del hotel.
Los internacionales españoles están acudiendo a hoteles que no ha podido elegir la Real Federación Española de Futbol (RFEF), como es habitual, y que son designados por FIFA, que también prohibió la concentración en una ciudad, como la Furia Roja suele hacer en este tipo de competiciones desde donde se desplaza a la sede del partido. El nivel de los hoteles, más bajos de lo que están acostumbrados, ya ha producido alguna queja en el grupo.
