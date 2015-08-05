Ya arrasó con 200 kilómetros cuadrados de superficie
Notimex
Los incendios forestales siguen arrasando el norte de Clifornia. El más devastador, nombrado “Rocky”, destruyó 39 casas, 52 construcciones y ya consumió más de 27 mil hectáreas en los ocho días que lleva afectando esta zona del estado que registra otros 21 incendios.
“Rocky”, empezó el 29 de julio pasado al norte del condado Napa, y solo se ha podido contener en un 20 por ciento, pese a que en su combate trabajan tres mil 483 bomberos y 327 camiones, cuatro aviones tanque, 19 helicópteros y 63 bulldozers.
Autoridades forestales advirtieron este miércoles que seis mil 959 estructuras aún permanecen amenazas por las llamas. El incendio ha destruido un área total de unos 200 kilómetros cuadrados, un perímetro similar a lo que representa la ciudad de Sacramento, la capital del estado.
Las causas del siniestro permanecen bajo investigación, de acuerdo con el Departamento Forestal y Protección de Incendios de California. “Rocky” ha provocado que miles de residentes sean evacuados en los condados de Colusa, Lake y Yolo.
Autoridades combaten 22 incendios forestales la mayoría en el norte de California, cuyo gobernador Jerry Brown declaró el viernes pasado estado de emergencia.
Hasta el momento solo se ha reportado el deceso del bombero David Ruhl, de 38 años, quien falleció mientras combatía un incendio en el condado de Modoc.
I have been exploring for a little for any high-quality articles or blog posts in this kind of house .
Exploring in Yahoo I eventually stumbled upon this site.
Reading this info So i am satisfied to show that I have an incredibly just
right uncanny feeling I came upon exactly what I needed.
I such a lot indubitably will make sure to do not
forget this web site and provides it a look regularly.
Hi there! This article could not be written much
better! Looking at this post reminds me of my previous roommate!
He constantly kept preaching about this. I’ll send this information to him.
Pretty sure he’s going to have a very good read. I appreciate you for sharing!
Everything is very open with a precise description of the challenges.
It was really informative. Your site is very helpful. Thanks for sharing!
Hi, I do think this is an excellent website. I stumbledupon it ;
) I may come back yet again since i have bookmarked
it. Money and freedom is the best way to change, may you be
rich and continue to help other people.
Do you have a spam issue on this website; I also am a blogger, and I was curious about your situation; we have created some nice practices
and we are looking to trade methods with others, be sure to shoot me an e-mail if interested.
Hi, I do think this is an excellent web site. I stumbledupon it 😉 I am going to come back once again since i have book marked it.
Money and freedom is the best way to change, may you be rich and continue to guide other people.
My brother recommended I might like this web site. He was totally right.
This post truly made my day. You cann’t imagine just how
much time I had spent for this info! Thanks!
Thanks for the good writeup. It actually was once a leisure account it.
Look advanced to far added agreeable from you! By the way, how can we be in contact?
Greetings! Very useful advice within this post!
It is the little changes which will make the biggest
changes. Thanks a lot for sharing!
Thank you for the good writeup. It if truth be
told used to be a leisure account it. Glance advanced to far
brought agreeable from you! By the way, how could we communicate?
I’m curious to find out what blog platform you are using?
I’m having some minor security problems with my latest blog
and I would like to find something more secure.
Do you have any suggestions?
Hey there! Quick question that’s entirely off topic.
Do you know how to make your site mobile friendly? My
web site looks weird when viewing from my iphone 4.
I’m trying to find a theme or plugin that might be able to correct this problem.
If you have any recommendations, please share.
With thanks!