El equipo italiano ofrece 8 millones de dólares al Pachuca por el jugador mexicano
Redacción
El extremo derecho de Pachuca, Jürgen Damm, sabe que existe una oferta por parte de la Roma de ocho millones de euros.
La institución romana realizó el ofrecimiento el mes pasado al presidente del Pachuca, Jesús Martínez. Sin embargo, todavía no se toma una decisión y se determinará cuando el Pachuca termine su participación en el actual torneo.
El joven mexicano de 22 años dijo que sería un sueño grande jugar en Europa pero que hay que respetar las normas y formas.” Estoy a gusto en Pachuca, pero tengo la ilusión de ir a un equipo como la Roma. Sé que la ciudad es bonita y el club siempre pelea en Europa”, comentó el actual jugador del pachuca.
Comentó que está concentrado para el partido de vuelta de los cuartos de final ante América y cuando termine hablará con los directivos.
Hello, its good article on the topic of media print, we all understand media is a enormous source of data.
Hi there, its fastidious piece of writing about media print, we all be familiar with media is a wonderful
source of data.
Yes! Finally something about home buyers.
Hey I know this is off topic but I was wondering if you knew of any
widgets I could add to my blog that automatically tweet my newest twitter updates.
I’ve been looking for a plug-in like this for quite some
time and was hoping maybe you would have some
experience with something like this. Please let me know if you run into anything.
I truly enjoy reading your blog and I look forward to your
new updates.
Hello my family member! I want to say that this article is awesome, nice written and
come with approximately all important infos. I would like to see extra
posts like this .