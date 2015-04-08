La ceremonia se llevará a cabo 17 de mayo desde el MGM Grand
AP.– Los artistas latino Romeo Santos, Juan Gabriel, Enrique Iglesias y J. Balvin lideran los apartados de música latina en la lista de finalistas de los Premios Billboard.
La cantante Taylor Swift la encabeza con 14 menciones, seguida de cerca por Sam Smith. Con su exitoso álbum “1989” consiguió candidaturas en categorías que incluyen Artista del Año. Por este premio competirá con Sam Smith, Ariana Grande, One Direction y Katy Perry, según anunciaron Ludacris y Pete Wentz ayer, al presentar algunas de las nominaciones en el programa “Good Morning America” de la cadena ABC.
El Rey de la bachata cuenta con el mayor número de menciones entre los latinos: cinco repartidas en tres categorías. Se disputará el honor al Mejor Artista Latino con J. Balvin, Juan Gabriel, Enrique Iglesias y Prince Royce.
Juan Gabriel, con su exitoso material “Los dúo” figura también en el apartado de Mejor Álbum Latino con Iglesias (“Sex and Love”), Santos (“Formula: Vol. 2”), Santana (“Corazón”) y Marc Anthony (“3.0”).
Santos está presente por partida triple en el rubro de Mejor Canción Latina, por “Eres mía”, “Propuesta indecente” y “Odio”, a dúo con Drake. Compite con “6 AM” de J. Balvin con Farruko y con “Bailando”, el éxito de Enrique Iglesias con Descemer Bueno & Gente de Zona.
“1989”, de Taylor, es finalista a Mejor Álbum del top 200, junto con producciones de Smith, Ed Sheeran, Maroon 5 y Pentatonix. Swift también se medirá por los premios a artista femenina y mejor canción del hot 100 con su éxito “Shake It Off”. Smith consiguió igualmente múltiples nominaciones, incluyendo a mejor artista masculino y canción del hot 100 por “Stay With Me”.
Además, competirá por el premio al Mejor Artista Nuevo junto con 5 Seconds of Summer, Iggy Azalea, Hozier y Meghan Trainor. Y por el de mejor artista masculino con Drake, Pharrell Williams, Ed Sheeran y Justin Timberlake.
Foto: Especial
