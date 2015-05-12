Ana González resultó electa Reina del campeonato de futbol
Edison Esparza Follow @Diariodemexusa
Nueva York. La Liga New York Azteca inauguró ayer su décimo campeonato de Futbol de Verano 2015. Un total de 20 equipos participan en el torneo en la Primera, Segunda y Tercera categoría.
La Bella Ana González, del equipo Atlixco, fue electa Reina de la Liga, mientras que Katherine Álvarez de Carmines ganó la cinta de Señorita Deportes, en tanto que la guapa Ericka Gil fue condecorada como la Señorita Simpatía.
El jurado consideró al equipo Chelsea como el mejor uniformado en la apertura de una de las ligas deportivas más importantes que se juega los lunes, desde las siete de la mañana en Corona y Queens. El torneo es organizado por los esposos Marilú Méndez y Lucindo Ortuno.
La fiesta deportiva, llevada a cabo en la cancha 5 del Flushing Meadow Corona Park, tuvo como invitados especiales a los Señores Jorge Hernández, director de Premios Gruperos; Miguel Cuellar, Comisionado del Parque; Francisco Sánchez, de la organización Tu Pulso NY y Edison Esparza, del Diario de México USA, además contó con la presentación de Lorena Ayún, una barraquillera que cautivó a todos con su exótico Belle Dance.
“Estamos celebrando una década de brindarle a la comunidad mexicana y latina la oportunidad de disfrutar con nuestros torneos. Agradecemos el apoyo de los dirigentes y jugadores que año con año engrandecen a la liga. Los planteles se han armado de buena forma para alcanzar sitios estelares y como siempre: la mejor de las suertes a todos” dijo a Diario de México USA Marilú Méndez, Presidenta de la liga.
Durante la inauguración se realizó el sorteo de los grupos con los equipos participantes y se entregaron reconocimientos a dirigentes y a los jugadores más destacados.
En la presente temporada los equipos se han reforzados convenientemente, ya que todos ansían llevarse el trofeo de campeón. “Estamos listos para la competencia, el grupo de muchachos tienen hambre por llevarse el título, nos tocó un grupo difícil, pero confiamos en nuestras capacidades” expresó Gavino Osorio del equipo Eagle Fire.
Foto: Edison Esparza
