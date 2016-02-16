El Papa Francisco ha llegado a la Catedral de Morelia, donde con gran ruido y alegría lo han recibido niños de entre nueve y 12 años de edad provenientes de las parroquias y escuelas de esta diócesis, así como de la provincia eclesiástica.
En la iglesia dedicada a la Transfiguración del Señor también están presentes un grupo de infantes con alguna discapacidad, así como los 26 integrantes del famoso Coro de los Niños Cantores de Morelia.
(Notimex)
