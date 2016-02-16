Por Redacción

El Papa Francisco ha llegado a la Catedral de Morelia, donde con gran ruido y alegría lo han recibido niños de entre nueve y 12 años de edad provenientes de las parroquias y escuelas de esta diócesis, así como de la provincia eclesiástica.
En la iglesia dedicada a la Transfiguración del Señor también están presentes un grupo de infantes con alguna discapacidad, así como los 26 integrantes del famoso Coro de los Niños Cantores de Morelia.

(Notimex)

4 Respuestas

  1. Augusto de Arruda Botelho

    Wonderful items from you, man. I have take into account your
    stuff prior to and you’re simply extremely magnificent. I really like what you
    have acquired here, really like what you’re stating and the best
    way through which you are saying it. You make it entertaining and you continue to care
    for to keep it sensible. I can’t wait to learn much more from you.
    This is really a wonderful website.

    Responder
  2. Ingeborg

    If you are going for finest contents like I do, simply visit
    this web page all the time for the reason that it provides feature contents,
    thanks

    Responder
  3. Brenda

    Great post. I was checking constantly this weblog and I am inspired!

    Extremely useful information specifically the remaining section 🙂 I deal with such information a lot.
    I used to be seeking this certain info for a very long time.

    Thanks and good luck.

    Responder
  4. Art

    We are a group of volunteers and opening a new scheme in our community.
    Your website provided us with valuable info to
    work on. You have done a formidable job and our entire community will be grateful to you.

    Responder

Hacer Comentario

Su dirección de correo electrónico no será publicada.