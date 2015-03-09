Mándame tu pregunta y con gusto te contestaré al… (347) 632-0842
Hola señora Prieta, no sabía si hablarle porque tengo mucho coraje y pena, lo que pasa es que le di una cachetada a mi viejo porque siempre llega tomado y creo que me engaña, ahora ni me habla y no sé qué hacer.
La Pekas
Ayyy comadre… Si justo le diste la guajolotera cuando estaba bien chupirules, pos ni te preocupes, seguro ni le dolió al muy canijo!!! Ora, pos lo bueno es que ya sacaste tu coraje, lo malo es que tu viejo se anda haciendo el muy digno, a pesar de que tú eres la que le aguanta sus mensadas… Pero mira, aunque se haga el sordo, tú dile que es la primera y la última vez que te desgastas en él y por aquello de que no sabes si anda de culo fácil, tú ponte muy chula, haz ejercicio y si puedes cambia tu rutina, nomás pa’ que ahora lo pongas a dudar tú!!!
Y cualquier cosa tranquilita mija, ya no pelees, mejor gánale la batalla por la parte amena ¿Estamos?
Besotes pa’ mis mijos del Bakery
Tía quiero que les mande unos saludos a toda la bandera de aquí del Bakery en El Bronx, ‘El muelas’, ‘El bebeto’, ‘El Poncho’ y ‘El piolín’ que siempre anda de mión. La queremos mucho y venga para acá y le damos pizza gratis.
Ayyy sabrosos… Yo con las nachas heladas y ustedes tan calientitos ahí en las pizzas!!! Ora sí que más que la pizza, mejor les acepto unos ricos apapachos… porque con eso de que el canijo frío no se va, ya ando más apretada que rabo de burro!!!
Nomás pa’ que vean cuánto los quiero, al muelas le mando un beso tronado, al ‘Bebeto’ su dosis de pechuga enamorada, pa´l ‘Poncho’ unas nalgaditas cachondas y pa´l ‘Piolín’ que anda de mión…le voy a dar una sorpresita de chiculo a su pipirrín, pa’ que se le quite el espanto y le quede como nuevo!!! Los quiero con locura y pasión mijos!!!
Foto: Especial
I’m now not sure the place you are getting your information, but great topic.
I must spend some time learning more or figuring out
more. Thanks for fantastic information I used to be in search of this information for
my mission.
I quite like reading an article that can make people think.
Also, thanks for permitting me to comment!
I really love your blog.. Pleasant colors & theme. Did you
develop this site yourself? Please reply back as I’m planning to create my very own website and want to learn where you got this from or exactly what
the theme is named. Cheers!
I am extremely impressed with your writing skills
as well as with the layout on your weblog. Is this a paid
theme or did you modify it yourself? Anyway keep up the excellent quality
writing, it is rare to see a nice blog like this one
these days.
An impressive share! I have just forwarded this onto a colleague who had been conducting a little research on this.
And he actually bought me breakfast due to the fact that I found it for him…
lol. So let me reword this…. Thanks for the meal!! But yeah, thanx for
spending time to talk about this topic here on your internet site.
Hey I know this is off topic but I was wondering
if you knew of any widgets I could add to
my blog that automatically tweet my newest twitter updates.
I’ve been looking for a plug-in like this for quite some time and was hoping maybe
you would have some experience with something like this. Please let me know if you run into anything.
I truly enjoy reading your blog and I look forward to your
new updates.
What’s up to all, it’s really a good for me to visit this website, it consists of valuable Information.
Excellent goods from you, man. I have take into account your
stuff previous to and you’re just too fantastic. I really like what you’ve
acquired right here, really like what you are saying and the way in which wherein you assert
it. You are making it entertaining and you still
take care of to keep it smart. I can not wait to read far more from you.
That is really a tremendous website.
Thank you for some other great post. Where else could
anybody get that kind of info in such an ideal way of writing?
I’ve a presentation next week, and I’m at the look for such information.
This piece of writing will assist the internet viewers
for creating new weblog or even a blog from start to end.
It’s a pity you don’t have a donate button! I’d certainly donate to this
excellent blog! I guess for now i’ll settle for bookmarking
and adding your RSS feed to my Google account.
I look forward to brand new updates and will talk about this site with my
Facebook group. Chat soon!
It’s a pity you don’t have a donate button! I’d without a doubt donate
to this superb blog! I guess for now i’ll settle for bookmarking
and adding your RSS feed to my Google account.
I look forward to brand new updates and will talk about
this website with my Facebook group. Chat soon!