Cachetada por borracho

Hola señora Prieta, no sabía si hablarle porque tengo mucho coraje y pena, lo que pasa es que le di una cachetada a mi viejo porque siempre llega tomado y creo que me engaña, ahora ni me habla y no sé qué hacer.

La Pekas

Ayyy comadre… Si justo le diste la guajolotera cuando estaba bien chupirules, pos ni te preocupes, seguro ni le dolió al muy canijo!!! Ora, pos lo bueno es que ya sacaste tu coraje, lo malo es que tu viejo se anda haciendo el muy digno, a pesar de que tú eres la que le aguanta sus mensadas… Pero mira, aunque se haga el sordo, tú dile que es la primera y la última vez que te desgastas en él y por aquello de que no sabes si anda de culo fácil, tú ponte muy chula, haz ejercicio y si puedes cambia tu rutina, nomás pa’ que ahora lo pongas a dudar tú!!!

Y cualquier cosa tranquilita mija, ya no pelees, mejor gánale la batalla por la parte amena ¿Estamos?

Besotes pa’ mis mijos del Bakery

Tía quiero que les mande unos saludos a toda la bandera de aquí del Bakery en El Bronx, ‘El muelas’, ‘El bebeto’, ‘El Poncho’ y ‘El piolín’ que siempre anda de mión. La queremos mucho y venga para acá y le damos pizza gratis.

Ayyy sabrosos… Yo con las nachas heladas y ustedes tan calientitos ahí en las pizzas!!! Ora sí que más que la pizza, mejor les acepto unos ricos apapachos… porque con eso de que el canijo frío no se va, ya ando más apretada que rabo de burro!!!

Nomás pa’ que vean cuánto los quiero, al muelas le mando un beso tronado, al ‘Bebeto’ su dosis de pechuga enamorada, pa´l ‘Poncho’ unas nalgaditas cachondas y pa´l ‘Piolín’ que anda de mión…le voy a dar una sorpresita de chiculo a su pipirrín, pa’ que se le quite el espanto y le quede como nuevo!!! Los quiero con locura y pasión mijos!!!

