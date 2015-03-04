El Santo Niño Doctor permitió que los Moreno consiguieran el dinero necesario para pagar el viaje de México hacia EU

Santos

A diario la poblana reza con gran devoción por la salud de sus familiares y amistades en la Gran Manzana.

Héctor Calderón

OraciónNueva York.- Elisandra Moreno, quien es una joven de apenas 22 años nacida en Puebla y radicada desde el 2010 en NY se confiesa devota del Santo Niño Doctor de los enfermos.

“Tengo muchas cosas que agradecer al Santo Niño Doctor de los enfermos, pero la más importante es que mi padre haya podido obtener los recursos económicos para traer a mi hermana mayor, Selene, desde México, y así poder estar las dos juntas”, dijo Moreno.

Añadió: “Mi padre realmente no es un hombre que visite de manera frecuente los casinos, pero en la época en que estaba por traer a mi hermana se sentía preocupado porque la fecha en que se había acordado que la trajeran estaba cerca y él no contaba con el dinero suficiente para cubrir con todos los gastos.

HistoriaEstoy segura que fue mi pedido al Santo Niño Doctor de los enfermos lo que hizo que ganara en el casino el dinero suficiente para cancelar esa deuda”.

Después de realizar el envío de dinero a México, a los pocos días su hermana llegó a Nueva York, desde esa fecha la familia no se ha separado.

Sin embargo, ese no ha sido, el único milagro que ha recibido Moreno, ha vivido otros más pequeños pero de mucha importancia, como cuando ha pasado alguna dolencia en su salud o cuando las cosas se le complicaron en la escuela y sus notas no iban muy bien.

“En Tepeaca Puebla existe una iglesia que tiene una imagen del Santo Niño Doctor de los enfermos, que mide aproximadamente 12 dm de altura, y todos los domingos le llevan arreglos florales y juguetes, para venerarlo por todos los favores que proporciona a quienes tenemos fe en él.

Por eso los domingos nosotros también tratamos de consentirlo con arreglos florales, o juguetes”, indicó Moreno, quien tiene una imagen de su santo en una botánica de su papá, que está ubicada en el condado de Queens. ■

Foto: Héctor Calderón

