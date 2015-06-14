La modelo de Victoria’s Secret se dejó ver con la estrella de One Direction, Harry Styles, afuera de un hotel, en la Gran Manzana
Redacción Follow @Diariodemexusa
Sara Sampaio, modelo de Victoria’s Secret, fue captada con uno de los integrantes de la banda One Direction en las calles de Nueva York, esto lo expuso la publicación The Sun.
En las fotos se observa a la portuguesa, de 23 años de edad, abrazando y besando al cantante, Harry Styles, de 21 años, con mucha naturalidad, lo que sugiere un romance.
The Sun aseguró que los jóvenes salieron de fiesta por la ciudad de Nueva York y que abandonaron por separado el hotel donde se hospedó el cantante a la mañana siguiente, además afirmaron que Sampaio vestía la misma ropa de la noche anterior.
La chica es originaria de Portugal y ha aparecido en las portadas de importantes revistas de moda como Elle, Vogue y Glamour, además ha sido acreedora a numerosas menciones y galardones por su exitosa carrera.
Por su parte, Styles es un cantante y compositor británico, conocido por ser parte de la boy band, se le ha relacionado con hermosas mujeres del espectáculo como la cantante Taylor Swift y la austriaca Nadine Leopold, quien también es modelo de la famosa marca de lencería.
Foto: Pinterest
