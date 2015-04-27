Por Bet Nieto

Al menos cuatro países de la Unión Europea ofrecieron ayuda por el terremoto de 7.8 grados

Notimex

Un equipo de intervención en desastres enviado por Bélgica a Nepal desvió su vuelo de ruta y se dirigió a India debido a la saturación del aeropuerto de Katmandú, hacia donde se dirige toda la ayuda internacional al país después del sismo del sábado.

Expertos de la CE y de los Veintiocho se encuentran reunidos a fin de “actualizar la situación sobre el terreno. Foto: AP.

El equipo B-Fast enviado por Bélgica, especializado en la búsqueda de sobrevivientes, no podrá empezar a trabajar antes del martes, cuando se espera que se normalice el tráfico en el aeropuerto de la capital nepalesa.

La Comisión Europea (CE) informó este lunes que 14 países de la Unión Europea ya han ofrecido ayuda a Nepal por el terremoto de 7.8 grados que causó al menos tres mil 700 muertos.

“Esto es una emergencia humanitaria que requiere esfuerzos de ayuda internacional coordinados, a los que la UE está dispuesta a apoyar”, afirmó la portavoz comunitaria, Natasha Bertaud.

Expertos de la CE y de los Veintiocho se encuentran reunidos a fin de “actualizar la situación sobre el terreno, sobre las necesidades y la respuesta internacional, y estudiar cómo preparar la respuesta a esta emergencia y después de ella”, dijo la vocera.

La CE anunció el domingo una ayuda de emergencia de tres millones de euros, además del envío de un grupo de expertos sobre el terreno para evaluar las principales necesidades de las víctimas.

