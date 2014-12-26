Un sujeto en estado de ebriedad impactó su automóvil en el puente Guanajuato a la altura de la avenida Mercaderes
Redacción
Chihuahua.- Un hombre en estado de ebriedad resultó herido después de estrellar su vehículo contra el muro de contención del puente Guanajuato.
El accidente de tránsito se registró aproximadamente a las 2:00 horas de la madrugada en la avenida Mercaderes.
Inmediatamente se reportó el incidente al número de emergencias, por lo que agentes de tránsito, policía municipal y bomberos acudieron al lugar del hecho para verificar la seguridad de los dos individuos que viajaban a bordo del un Cavalier de color gris.
Afortunadamente los jóvenes resultaron con heridas menores; sin embargo, al hablar con el conductor los cuerpos de seguridad se dieron cuenta que se encontraba en evidente estado de ebriedad.
Finalmente, Crispin López fue llevado a los separos municipales para que responda por los daños la infraestructura propiedad del municipio y su auto fue remolcado al corralón.
Foto: Especial
Excellent site you have here but I was wondering if you knew
of any community forums that cover the same topics talked about here?
I’d really love to be a part of online community where I can get feedback from other
experienced individuals that share the same interest. If you have any recommendations, please
let me know. Cheers!
Pretty section of content. I just stumbled upon your
web site and in accession capital to assert that I get
actually enjoyed account your blog posts. Anyway I’ll be subscribing to your feeds and even I achievement you access consistently fast.
These are really impressive ideas in about blogging. You have touched some fastidious factors
here. Any way keep up wrinting.
Hello my loved one! I wish to say that this article is awesome,
great written and include approximately all significant infos.
I would like to look extra posts like this .
Hello there, just became aware of your blog through Google, and
found that it’s really informative. I am going to watch out for brussels.
I will be grateful if you continue this in future.
A lot of people will be benefited from your writing. Cheers!
I have read so many articles about the blogger lovers except this post is truly a fastidious post,
keep it up.
Good day! Do you use Twitter? I’d like to follow you if that would
be ok. I’m undoubtedly enjoying your blog and look forward
to new posts.
hello there and thank you for your info – I’ve certainly picked up anything new from right here.
I did however expertise a few technical points using this web site, as I experienced to reload the
site many times previous to I could get it to load correctly.
I had been wondering if your web hosting is OK?
Not that I am complaining, but slow loading instances times
will very frequently affect your placement in google and can damage your quality score if advertising and marketing with Adwords.
Well I’m adding this RSS to my e-mail and could
look out for much more of your respective intriguing content.
Ensure that you update this again soon.
My partner and I stumbled over here from a different web address and
thought I may as well check things out. I like what
I see so now i’m following you. Look forward to going over your web page yet again.
Hi there, just wanted to mention, I loved this article. It was funny.
Keep on posting!