Por César Fabián Perez

‘La Maquina’ presentó este sábado a seis refuerzos; tres de ellos provienen de la MLS

Cruz Azul

José Villareal, Michael Farfán y Rafael Baca provienen de la Major League Soccer (MLS).

Redacción

Ciudad de México.- Marco Fabián; Fausto Pinto, Xavier Báez, José Villareal, Michael Farfán y Rafael Baca son las nuevas caras de Cruz Azul, que comienza a tomar forma para el Clausura 2014.

Este sábado fueron presentados los refuerzos de ‘La Maquina’; fuertes rumores indican que aún no cierra sus contrataciones para el próximo torneo de la Liga MX.

Además de estos seis refuerzos, se rumora que Cruz Azul contrataría a tres piezas más: el argentino César ‘Chelito’ Delgado, el brasileño Diego Tardelli y el colombiano Luis Carlos Ruíz.

Foto: Mexsport

