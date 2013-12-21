‘La Maquina’ presentó este sábado a seis refuerzos; tres de ellos provienen de la MLS
Redacción
Ciudad de México.- Marco Fabián; Fausto Pinto, Xavier Báez, José Villareal, Michael Farfán y Rafael Baca son las nuevas caras de Cruz Azul, que comienza a tomar forma para el Clausura 2014.
Este sábado fueron presentados los refuerzos de ‘La Maquina’; fuertes rumores indican que aún no cierra sus contrataciones para el próximo torneo de la Liga MX.
José Villareal, Michael Farfán y Rafael Baca provienen de la Major League Soccer (MLS) y se integraron a los entrenamientos del primer equipo.
Además de estos seis refuerzos, se rumora que Cruz Azul contrataría a tres piezas más: el argentino César ‘Chelito’ Delgado, el brasileño Diego Tardelli y el colombiano Luis Carlos Ruíz.
Foto: Mexsport
