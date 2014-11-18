Carlos Navarrete pide discutir la abdicación de la dirigencia del partido de izquierda
Redacción
Distrito Federal.- Después de que Cuauhtémoc Cárdenas Solórzano hiciera pública una carta en la que pide la renuncia de la dirigencia perredista, Carlos Navarrete, líder del Partido del sol azteca, dijo que es necesario debatir la propuesta del ingeniero para tomar una decisión que todos deberán acatar.
En la conferencia de prensa acordada para dar una contestación a la ya famosa carta de Cárdenas Solórzano, el dirigente dijo que el Partido de la Revolución Democrática (PRD) es el principal grupo político del espectro progresista; sin embargo, aceptó que como asociación política viven momentos bastante difíciles y han tomado algunas decisiones equivocadas, omisiones evidentes, tolerancia con prácticas inaceptables que los han llevado a debilitar la presencia y autoridad ante la sociedad mexicana.
“El país atraviesa por una grave situación. El Estado mexicano muestra debilidades evidentes y el gobierno de la República está en el centro de señalamientos severos por el desbordamiento de la violencia que no ha podido frenar y la impunidad que no ha querido perseguir”, mencionó el líder del partido amarillo.
Navarrete Ruiz justificó su cargo al indicar que más de dos millones de perredistas votaron en un proceso inédito organizado por el Instituto Nacional Electoral (INE) y que nadie impugnó el resultado general, ahora nos preparamos para participar en el proceso electoral de 2015.
Finalmente, el líder perredista, afirmó que la propuesta del ingeniero Cuauhtémoc Cárdenas -que pide la renuncia del Comité Ejecutivo Nacional (CEN)-, será valorada por el Consejo Nacional el próximo 29 de noviembre, también afirmó que la resolución del debate deberá ser acatada por todos y cada uno de los miembros del partido.
Foto: Especial
I’m gone to say to my little brother, that he
should also pay a visit this blog on regular basis to obtain updated from latest reports.
I always spent my half an hour to read this web site’s content all the time along with a cup of coffee.
Great article. I will be experiencing many of these issues as well..
Amazing! This blog looks just like my old one! It’s on a entirely different topic but
it has pretty much the same layout and design. Excellent choice of colors!
Hey there! I just wish to give you a huge thumbs up for the great information you’ve got here on this post.
I am coming back to your site for more soon.
Good info. Lucky me I ran across your website by
chance (stumbleupon). I have book marked it for later!
Hmm is anyone else encountering problems with
the images on this blog loading? I’m trying to find out if its a problem on my end or
if it’s the blog. Any feedback would be greatly appreciated.
As the admin of this web page is working, no uncertainty very rapidly
it will be renowned, due to its feature contents.
An impressive share! I have just forwarded this onto a colleague who has been conducting a little homework on this.
And he in fact bought me breakfast because I discovered it for him…
lol. So let me reword this…. Thank YOU for the meal!!
But yeah, thanx for spending some time to talk
about this topic here on your website.
I know this web page presents quality depending posts and extra information,
is there any other website which gives these data in quality?
This paragraph will assist the internet viewers for setting up new weblog or
even a blog from start to end.
When I initially left a comment I appear to have clicked on the
-Notify me when new comments are added- checkbox and from now on whenever a comment is added I
recieve 4 emails with the exact same comment. There has to be a way you are able to remove me from that service?
Many thanks!
What you wrote made a ton of sense. But, think on this,
suppose you were to create a awesome post
title? I mean, I don’t want to tell you how to run your website, however
suppose you added a title that grabbed people’s attention? I mean Se avecina crisis en el PRD – Diario de México USA is kinda boring.
You should peek at Yahoo’s home page and see how they create article titles to get people to open the links.
You might add a video or a related picture or two to get
people excited about everything’ve got to say. In my
opinion, it might bring your posts a little bit more interesting.
I’m gone to tell my little brother, that he should also
visit this webpage on regular basis to obtain updated
from most up-to-date reports.