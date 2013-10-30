Christian Giménez advirtió que no teme ninguna sanción o consecuencia de la FIFA

Redacción

México. – Christian ‘Chaco’ Giménez se defendió de los reclamos y las denuncias interpuestas por la Federación Panameña de Futbol para que los tres puntos obtenidos por México en partido del Hexagonal final sean cancelados y sea el combinado de ese país el que dispute el repechaje contra Nueva Zelanda.

Ante esto, el argentino advirtió que no debía haber problema ya que “el reglamento dice claramente que tienen que ser partidos oficiales, internacionales, de clase A. En ese momento en el Sudamericano Sub 20 Argentina era sede del Mundial 2001 en Argentina. Primero Argentina fue invitado y para que yo pudiera jugar con la Selección mexicana tuve que mandar una carta a FIFA, el cual no te autoriza ni te desautoriza, te habilita, te dice si estás en condiciones”, comentó el mediocampista.

Inclusive ‘Chaco’ comentó que en los registros de la FIFA no existe constancia de que haya jugado con la sub 20 argentina. “En la secretaria de FIFA aparecen los expedientes de cada jugador y en el único expediente internacional que tengo yo es a nivel mundial es el que tuve con Pachuca (en el Mundial de Clubes)”, añadió.

El entramado legal de la anulación del último partido Tri-Panamá se da luego de que la FIFA negara a Rubens Sambueza el poder jugar con la selección mexicana por haber jugado menos de 10 minutos en partido oficial de Argentina en 2001 y los canal.

Foto: Especial