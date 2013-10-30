Christian Giménez advirtió que no teme ninguna sanción o consecuencia de la FIFA
Redacción
México. – Christian ‘Chaco’ Giménez se defendió de los reclamos y las denuncias interpuestas por la Federación Panameña de Futbol para que los tres puntos obtenidos por México en partido del Hexagonal final sean cancelados y sea el combinado de ese país el que dispute el repechaje contra Nueva Zelanda.
Ante esto, el argentino advirtió que no debía haber problema ya que “el reglamento dice claramente que tienen que ser partidos oficiales, internacionales, de clase A. En ese momento en el Sudamericano Sub 20 Argentina era sede del Mundial 2001 en Argentina. Primero Argentina fue invitado y para que yo pudiera jugar con la Selección mexicana tuve que mandar una carta a FIFA, el cual no te autoriza ni te desautoriza, te habilita, te dice si estás en condiciones”, comentó el mediocampista.
Inclusive ‘Chaco’ comentó que en los registros de la FIFA no existe constancia de que haya jugado con la sub 20 argentina. “En la secretaria de FIFA aparecen los expedientes de cada jugador y en el único expediente internacional que tengo yo es a nivel mundial es el que tuve con Pachuca (en el Mundial de Clubes)”, añadió.
El entramado legal de la anulación del último partido Tri-Panamá se da luego de que la FIFA negara a Rubens Sambueza el poder jugar con la selección mexicana por haber jugado menos de 10 minutos en partido oficial de Argentina en 2001 y los canal.
Foto: Especial
Hello! Someone in my Facebook group shared
this website with us so I came to check it out. I’m definitely enjoying the
information. I’m book-marking and will be tweeting this to my followers!
Excellent blog and amazing style and design.
Thanks for your marvelous posting! I genuinely enjoyed reading it, you will be
a great author.I will ensure that I bookmark your blog and
definitely will come back in the future. I want to encourage continue your
great posts, have a nice day!
Great blog here! Also your web site loads up very fast!
What web host are you using? Can I get your affiliate link to your host?
I wish my site loaded up as fast as yours lol
Have you ever considered about adding a little bit more than just your articles?
I mean, what you say is important and all. Nevertheless think about if
you added some great images or videos to give your posts more, “pop”!
Your content is excellent but with images and video clips, this website could undeniably be one of the very best in its field.
Amazing blog!
If some one wants to be updated with latest technologies
therefore he must be pay a quick visit this web site and be
up to date all the time.
If some one wishes expert view regarding running a blog after that i recommend him/her to visit this webpage, Keep up the good work.
I couldn’t refrain from commenting. Exceptionally well
written!
It’s not my first time to visit this web page, i am visiting this site dailly and
get fastidious information from here every day.
Hello There. I found your blog using msn. This is an extremely well written article.
I will make sure to bookmark it and come back to read more of your useful
info. Thanks for the post. I will definitely comeback.
I am sure this post has touched all the internet people, its really
really nice paragraph on building up new webpage.
hi!,I like your writing very so much! proportion we keep
in touch extra about your post on AOL? I need an expert in this house to resolve my
problem. Maybe that is you! Taking a look forward to see you.
hey there and thank you for your info – I’ve certainly
picked up something new from right here. I did however expertise several technical
issues using this site, as I experienced to reload the web site a
lot of times previous to I could get it to load correctly.
I had been wondering if your web host is OK? Not that
I am complaining, but slow loading instances times will sometimes
affect your placement in google and can damage your high-quality
score if advertising and marketing with Adwords. Anyway I’m adding this RSS to my e-mail and can look out for a lot more of your respective fascinating content.
Ensure that you update this again very soon.
Nice response in return of this query with real arguments and describing all concerning that.