Siete equipos pelean los últimos tres lugares para entrar a la fiesta del futbol; además se decide al campeón de goleo
Redacción Follow @Diariodemexusa
Siete equipos pelean los últimos tres lugares para la Liguilla en la última fecha del Apertura 2014, la cual comenzará esta noche.
Chiapas, León, Pachuca, Santos, Querétaro, Pumas y Cruz Azul son los aspirantes a la Última Fase del torneo, unos con más opciones que otros.
Los primeros cinco lugares de la clasificación ya están definidos, con América, Toluca, Atlas, Tigres y Monterrey, sin embargo aún pelean por mejorar su lugar en la General.
Por ahora Chiapas, León y Pachuca tienen el destino en sus manos, pues ocupan los puestos 6,7 y 8, sin embargo un tropiezo este fin de semana los podría dejar fuera de la Liguilla.
Además, para esta última fecha se definirá el título de goleo individual donde hasta el momento hay un triple empate con Mauro Boselli, de León; Dorlan Pabón, de Rayados y Camilo Sanvezzo, del Querétaro , quienes suman 11 anotaciones, sin embargo el jugador de Monterrey no jugará este fin de semana por suspensión.
Por debajo de ellos están Ariel Nahuelpan, de Pachuca, con nueve tantos; y Darío Benedetto, de Tijuana, y Pablo Velázquez, de Toluca, con ocho cada uno.
Foto: Especial
