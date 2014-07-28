El defensa Alejandro Castro expresó su molestia por el mal inicio de torneo para la ‘Máquina, que incluye una nueva lesión para Pablo Barrera
Alejandro Castro señaló este lunes tras el mal inicio que ha tenido Cruz Azul en el Apertura 2014 que el equipo ha perdido unidad y compactación.
El futbolista manifestó que la ‘Máquina’ no se siente cómoda en ninguna de las tres líneas, así como en el desempeño mostrado, por lo que deberán trabajar en todas las posiciones para evitar la situación que ha influido en el desempeño y resultados que se han obtenido.
Asimismo, el defensor azul destacó que más que preocuparles este panorama están ocupados en mejorar con la tranquilidad de que apenas van dos jornadas en el torneo, por lo que espera que el club vaya de menos a más para que pueda cerrar óptimamente y así poder llegar a los primeros lugares.
Nueva lesión para Barrera
El delantero Pablo Barrera estará fuera dos semanas de las canchas debido a un tirón en la pierna derecha que sufrió en el cotejo que ‘La Máquina’ sostuvo el viernes ante Santos Laguna y que terminó 1-1.
El ariete no estuvo en el entrenamiento de este lunes al igual que el resto de la escuadra porque realizó su rehabilitación. Cabe mencionar que Barrera ha sufrido diversas lesiones durante su estancia en el club celeste, entre ellas ha sido operado de la rodilla en dos ocasiones por rotura de ligamentos.
Foto: Mexsport
