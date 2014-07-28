Por César Fabián Perez

El defensa Alejandro Castro expresó su molestia por el mal inicio de torneo para la ‘Máquina, que incluye una nueva lesión para Pablo Barrera

13164 45250714DDI_SAN_CAZ_BARRERA

Pablo Barrera salió lesionado del partido entre Cruz Azul y Santos.

Redacción

Alejandro Castro señaló este lunes tras el mal inicio que ha tenido Cruz Azul  en el Apertura 2014 que  el equipo ha perdido unidad y compactación.

El futbolista manifestó que la ‘Máquina’ no se siente cómoda en ninguna de las tres líneas, así como en el desempeño mostrado, por lo que deberán trabajar en todas las posiciones para evitar la situación que ha influido en el desempeño y resultados que se han obtenido.

Asimismo, el defensor azul destacó que más que preocuparles este panorama están ocupados en mejorar con la tranquilidad de que apenas van dos jornadas en el torneo, por lo que espera que el club vaya de menos a más para que pueda cerrar óptimamente y así poder llegar a los primeros lugares.

Nueva lesión para Barrera

El delantero Pablo Barrera estará fuera dos semanas de las canchas debido a un tirón en la pierna derecha que sufrió en el cotejo que ‘La Máquina’ sostuvo el viernes ante Santos Laguna y que terminó 1-1.

El ariete no estuvo en el entrenamiento de este lunes al igual que el resto de la escuadra porque realizó su rehabilitación. Cabe mencionar que Barrera ha sufrido diversas lesiones durante su estancia en el club celeste, entre ellas ha sido operado de la rodilla en dos ocasiones por rotura de ligamentos.

Foto: Mexsport

20 Respuestas

  2. Maximo

    I’m impressed, I have to admit. Rarely do
    I encounter a blog that’s equally educative and interesting, and let me tell you, you have hit the nail on the head.
    The issue is an issue that too few folks are speaking
    intelligently about. Now i’m very happy I stumbled across this during my search
    for something relating to this.

    Responder
  3. Louella

    Wow that was odd. I just wrote an incredibly long comment but after I clicked submit my comment didn’t show up.
    Grrrr… well I’m not writing all that over again. Regardless, just
    wanted to say excellent blog!

    Responder
  5. Lavon

    My family always say that I am killing my time here at web, however I know I am getting experience
    all the time by reading thes fastidious articles or reviews.

    Responder
  8. financial planners

    I believe what you typed made a great deal of sense.
    But, consider this, suppose you were to create a killer
    headline? I ain’t suggesting your content isn’t solid.,
    however what if you added a post title to possibly get people’s attention? I mean Se ‘descarrila’ Cruz Azul del buen juego – Diario de México
    USA is a little vanilla. You might glance at Yahoo’s home page and watch
    how they create article headlines to get people to click.
    You might try adding a video or a picture or two to get people excited about what
    you’ve got to say. In my opinion, it would bring your website a little bit more interesting.

    Responder
  9. Arleen

    Hi to every one, since I am genuinely eager of reading this webpage’s
    post to be updated regularly. It includes good material.

    Responder
  10. Normand

    We’re a group of volunteers and opening a new scheme in our community.
    Your site offered us with valuable info to work on. You’ve done an impressive job
    and our whole community will be thankful to you.

    Responder
  11. Itamar Serpa Fernandes

    Excellent article. Keep writing such kind of information on your page.
    Im really impressed by it.
    Hello there, You’ve performed an incredible job.
    I will definitely digg it and in my view recommend to my friends.
    I’m sure they will be benefited from this website.

    Responder
  12. Bernadine

    Wow, incredible blog structure! How lengthy have you been blogging
    for? you make blogging glance easy. The total look of your site is wonderful,
    as smartly as the content material!

    Responder
  13. Egli Diana Pinto

    Thanks , I have just been looking for info about this topic for a long time and yours is the greatest I have came upon till now.

    However, what concerning the bottom line? Are you sure in regards to
    the source?

    Responder
  15. Itamar Serpa Fernandes

    I’ve been browsing online greater than 3 hours as of late,
    but I by no means found any fascinating article like yours.
    It’s pretty worth sufficient for me. In my opinion, if all site
    owners and bloggers made good content as you probably
    did, the net might be a lot more useful than ever before.

    Responder
  16. Egli Diana Pinto

    I do accept as true with all of the ideas you’ve
    introduced for your post. They are very convincing and will certainly work.
    Nonetheless, the posts are very brief for starters. May you
    please extend them a bit from next time? Thanks for the post.

    Responder
  20. penetrating lotto past

    Definitely imagine that that you stated. Your favourite reason seemed to be
    on the internet the simplest factor to remember of.
    I say to you, I certainly get annoyed whilst other people consider worries that they plainly don’t understand about.
    You managed to hit the nail upon the highest and defined out the entire thing with no need side-effects
    , folks can take a signal. Will likely be back to get more.

    Thanks

    Responder

Hacer Comentario

Su dirección de correo electrónico no será publicada.