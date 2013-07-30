Aumentaron más en Dallas y Denver
Notimex
Nueva York.- Los precios de las casas en Estados Unidos registraron en mayo pasado su mayor alza desde marzo de 2006, según el índice Case-Shiller, publicado hoy por la calificadora Standard & Poor’s.
El índice registró un alza en mayo de 12.2 por ciento respecto del mismo mes del año anterior, en tanto que reportó un avance de 2.4 por ciento respecto de abril, lo que apunta a que el sector sigue siendo un pilar de la recuperación económica.
Asimismo, dos ciudades, Dallas y Denver, registraron en mayo sus mayores precios en la historia, con lo que el valor de sus viviendas superó sus niveles anteriores a la recesión, de junio de 2007 y agosto de 2006, respectivamente.
“Dos ciudades registraron nuevos máximos, superando los niveles anteriores a la crisis y cinco ciudades: Atlanta, Chicago, San Diego, San Francisco y Seattle, registraron alzas mensuales por encima del tres por ciento por primera vez en la historia”, dijo David Blitzer, director del estudio.
Foto: Especial
