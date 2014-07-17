Los habitantes de Zamora salieron a la calle para manifestarse a favor y en contra de la detención de la directora de ‘La Gran Familia’
Redacción
Luego de que el pasado miércoles, las autoridades liberaran a cerca de 600 personas y detuvieran a Rosa Verduzco en el municipio de Zamora Michoacán, simpatizantes de la mujer convocaron a realizar una marcha y manifestación en su apoyo a las afueras de la casa hogar ‘La Gran Familia’.
Los organizadores lograron convocar a cerca de 250 personas que portaban playeras blancas y pancartas con la leyenda “Yo también soy hijo de Rosa”, los manifestantes comentaron que no están de acuerdo con el trato que le las autoridades han dado a ‘Mamá Rosa’, pues como asegura Eréndira Castellanos “Ella no es una delincuente”.
Diversos sectores de la población participaron en la manifestación, desde miembros del Club Rotario de Zamora, así como integrantes de asociaciones de productores de distintos tipos, y personas que fueron ‘beneficiadas’ por la ahora detenida.
‘Mamá Rosa’ o ‘La Jefa’ como también es conocida Verduzco, dirigía el albergue desde hace 40 años, lo que la hizo un miembro notable en el municipio michoacano, y en donde tuvo constantes encuentros con las autoridades y miembros de la iniciativa privada.
Diferentes personalidades han externado su apoyo a la hoy detenida, entre ellos el futbolista Rafael Márquez quien es oriundo de Zamora, además del ex gobernador michoacano Leonel Godoy y el ex presidente Vicente Fox y su esposa Martha Sahagún.
Pero esta historia también tiene detractores, encabezados sobre todo, por los padres de los niños quienes no se les permitía llevárselos del lugar, o las mismas víctimas quienes sufrieron los abusos al interior del albergue.
Este grupo también realizó una manifestación en contra de la Rosa Verduzco, y la cual también llegó a las instalaciones de la casa hogar en donde la Policía Federal implementó un cerco de vigilancia para evitar que ambos grupos se enfrentaran de manera violenta.
Foto: Cuartoscuro
