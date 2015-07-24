El gobierno mexicano se opuso a la ejecución del connacional
Ohio.– El gobierno de México se opuso a la petición de un fiscal de Ohio para fijar la fecha de ejecución de un hombre condenado por el asesinato de cuatro familiares de su novia y sentenciado a muerte por tres de los homicidios de 1991.
México dice que a José Trinidad Loza nunca se le dio acceso a asesoría del consulado mexicano y estuvo sujeto a prejuicios desde el principio y que incluso un detective utilizó un insulto étnico para describirlo.
El gobierno mexicano también dijo en documentos presentados en la corte, que la muerte de Loza empeoraría las ya tensas relaciones entre los dos países respecto a la ejecución de mexicanos.
El fiscal del condado Butler, en el sudoeste de Ohio dice que Loza de 43 años ya agotó las apelaciones federales y estatales por lo que debe ser ejecutado.
Las muertes de connacionales en territorio de la unión americana han sido frecuentes, apenas el 9 de abril de 2014 el mexicano Ramiro Hernández Llanas fue ejecutado por inyección letal falleció en la cámara de muerte de la Unidad Carcelaria Walls, en Huntsville, Texas.
Hernández fue el cuarto mexicano del Caso Avena ejecutado desde 2004, y el segundo en menos de 3 meses.
El total de compatriotas muertos por pena de muerte es de 11 hombres, pero se estima que hay más de 60 sentenciados.
Foto: Especial
Usually I don’t read post on blogs, but I would like to say that this
write-up very compelled me to take a look at and do so! Your writing style has been surprised me.
Thank you, very nice article.
I am regular reader, how are you everybody?
This paragraph posted at this web page is in fact good.
Thanks for sharing such a good thought, article is fastidious, thats why
i have read it fully
I am no longer certain the place you’re getting your information, however good topic.
I needs to spend some time finding out more or working out more.
Thank you for great information I used to be looking for
this information for my mission.
Everyone loves what you guys are usually up too. This kind of clever
work and coverage! Keep up the terrific works guys I’ve you guys
to my personal blogroll.
Definitely consider that that you said. Your favourite reason appeared to be on the web
the easiest factor to take into accout of. I say to you, I certainly get irked even as people think about worries that they
plainly don’t realize about. You controlled to hit the nail upon the top and also defined out the whole thing without having side-effects , other folks can take a signal.
Will probably be again to get more. Thanks
Hi! Quick question that’s entirely off topic. Do you know how to make your site mobile friendly?
My web site looks weird when viewing from my iphone4.
I’m trying to find a template or plugin that might be able to correct this issue.
If you have any recommendations, please share.
Appreciate it!
It’s the best time to make some plans for the future
and it is time to be happy. I have read this post and if I could I
wish to suggest you some interesting things or advice.
Maybe you could write next articles referring to this article.
I wish to read even more things about it!
Hi there, just wanted to tell you, I loved this blog post.
It was helpful. Keep on posting!
Hi! I just wanted to ask if you ever have any issues with hackers?
My last blog (wordpress) was hacked and I ended
up losing several weeks of hard work due to no backup.
Do you have any methods to stop hackers?
I’m not that much of a internet reader to be honest but your sites really nice,
keep it up! I’ll go ahead and bookmark your site to come back later.
Many thanks
It’s actually a great and helpful piece of info. I’m satisfied that you just shared this helpful info with us.
Please keep us up to date like this. Thanks for sharing.