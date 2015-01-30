Por Becarios Web

39 personas aún se encuentran hospitalizadas

Redacción

Secretario de Salud del DF

Armando Ahued, el Secretario de Salud del Distrito Federal informó que 39 personas se encuentran hospitalizadas, agregó que 18 personas aún se encuentran en estado grave, entre ellas nueve bebés.

Las vícitmas de la explosión en el hospital Materno Infantil de Cuajimalpa reciben atención en los hospitales ABC Santa Fe, Xoco, Enrique Cabrera, Vicente Leñero, Instituto Nacional de Rehabilitación, Mocel, México y General de México.

Informó que todas las personas hospitalizadas ya han sido identificiadas. Uno de los bebés se encuentra en estado crítico y de ser autorizado por sus familiares podría ser trasladado a un hospital especializado en Estados Unidos.

Ayer una explosión en el hospital Materno Infantil de Cuajimalpa ocasionó 3 muertos

