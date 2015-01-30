39 personas aún se encuentran hospitalizadas
Redacción
Armando Ahued, el Secretario de Salud del Distrito Federal informó que 39 personas se encuentran hospitalizadas, agregó que 18 personas aún se encuentran en estado grave, entre ellas nueve bebés.
Las vícitmas de la explosión en el hospital Materno Infantil de Cuajimalpa reciben atención en los hospitales ABC Santa Fe, Xoco, Enrique Cabrera, Vicente Leñero, Instituto Nacional de Rehabilitación, Mocel, México y General de México.
Informó que todas las personas hospitalizadas ya han sido identificiadas. Uno de los bebés se encuentra en estado crítico y de ser autorizado por sus familiares podría ser trasladado a un hospital especializado en Estados Unidos.
Write more, thats all I have to say. Literally, it seems as though you relied on the video to make your point.
You clearly know what youre talking about, why waste your intelligence on just posting videos to your site when you
could be giving us something enlightening to read?
Hello everyone, it’s my first go to see at this
website, and paragraph is actually fruitful in favor of me, keep up posting
these articles.
Hello! Do you know if they make any plugins to assist with
SEO? I’m trying to get my blog to rank for some targeted keywords but
I’m not seeing very good results. If you know of any please share.
Thanks!
I know this web site offers quality dependent articles and additional data,
is there any other website which provides these kinds of stuff in quality?
Good info. Lucky me I came across your site by accident
(stumbleupon). I’ve saved it for later!
If you want to increase your experience just keep
visiting this website and be updated with the hottest information posted here.