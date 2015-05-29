El párroco fue asesinado en Arcelia, Guerrero
Por Brenda Fonseca
Cuentan en mi tierra que… estamos lucidos con ese cuerpazo ¿o puercazo de policía debería decir? Y está bien que tampoco queremos unos Adonis, rubios, de ojos azules, con pectorales que parezcan cocos y que le lleguen a los polis de Estados Unidos que hasta sacan sus sexy calendarios, sí de esos uniformados que na’ más de verlos hasta dan ganas de decirles ¡arrésteme, lléveme presa! Pero tan sólo en Tehuacán, Puebla, es alarmante saber que 80% de los uniformados sufren sobrepeso, lo cual los pone en clara desventaja a la hora de realizar su labor de vigilancia. A duras penas y pueden con su alma, ni pensar en que salgan disparados atrás de un delincuente, así que ya se anunció que los pondrán a hacer gordobics para que bajen la panza.
Va al baño y roban su bebé
Que este caso les sirva de aprendizaje para ser más desconfiados, pos un mexiquense no la pensó dos veces para encargar a su hija con una mujer que parecía indefensa. Un hombre llevó a vacunar a su hija de 2 meses de edad al Centro de Salud de la colonia México 68, en la capital poblana, cuando de pronto tuvo ganas de ir al baño por lo que le entregó a su bebé una desconocida para que se la cuidara mientras iba al sanitario. Al salir de este sitio no halló a la citada mujer por ningún lado, por lo que cayó en la cuenta de que entregó a su bebita a una robachicos y denunció el hecho. La madre de la bebé, Anahí Guzmán Gómez, de 45 años, se quedó en casa ubicada en la colonia Bosques de Manzanilla, al cuidado de su otro hijo de 4 años, por lo que confió su hija a su esposo, sin que hasta el momento la pequeña Sánchez Guzmán aparezca.
Ya no hay respeto
¡Qué Dios nos agarre confesados! Y es que flotando en las aguas del río Balsas en la comunidad de La Tinaja, en Arcelia Guerrero, fue hallado sin vida el párroco de la Iglesia de San Miguel Totolapan, J. Ascensión Acuña Osorio, quien el domingo fue sacado del templo por dos civiles armados. Santiago Acuña Osorio, hermano del clérigo acudió al Semefo a identificar el cuerpo. El padre Ascensión nació en 1972 en Palmar Grande, Estado de México, fue ordenado sacerdote el 16 de agosto de 1998 y estudió la licenciatura en teología dogmática, además fue Párroco en San Miguel Totolapan, Vicario de la Foranía San José, coordinador de Pastoral de Multitudes y en junio de 2014 recibió el encargo como Vicario Pastoral. Se desconoce el móvil del crimen, así como la identidad de los homicidas, pero lo que sí está claro es que en estos tiempos ni Dios nos salva.
Y así van las cosas en mi tierra.
