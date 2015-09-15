Redacción Follow @Diariodemexusa
Durante una entrevista a la radiodifusora Power 106 Los Angeles, Selena Gomez afirmó que se sintió incomoda con las opiniones que le hicieron respecto a su anatomía.
“Fue muy doloroso. Ya conocía a gente que había intentado controlar ese tipo de cosas antes, y pensé que no me importaría”, admitió la guapa estrella pop.
“No se trata de mi peso, es sólo que no pienso darle importancia a esa gente, no les haré caso, no dejaré que me hundan, puedo hacer lo que me dé la gana”, afirmó la joven de 23 años de edad.
Sobre el uso de herramientas digitales, la famosa mencionó que está a favor y se siente muy orgullosa de los resultados.
Hace unos días compartió en su perfil de Instagram la portada de su nueva producción discográfica: “Revival”, en la que aparece parcialmente desnuda y con la que dejó boquiabiertos a sus más de 43 millones de seguidores en la popular red social.
“El proceso de grabación fue duro y más de una ocasión terminé llorando en el estudio”, confesó la también actriz.
Indirecta a Justin Bieber
“Same old love” , el nuevo sencillo de Selena Gómez, se ha manejado por los medios como un mensaje de la intérprete a Justin Bieber.
La letra de la melodía habla sobre una relación destructiva, “que te rompe el corazón”. Al parecer los momentos que vivieron juntos significaron mucho para Gomez, pues a pesar del tiempo no ha podido olvidar al cantante de “What do you mean?”.
Cifras:
89-60-89 son las medidas de la sensual exnovia de Justin Bieber
