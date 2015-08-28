El joven aceptó sus cargos y dijo que no alegará clemencia
AP
Un adolescente de Virginia fue sentenciado el viernes a más de 11 años de prisión por ayudar a otro adolescente a viajar a Siria para integrarse al grupo extremista Estado Islámico y por proveer ayuda al grupo.
El juez federal Claude M. Hilton dijo durante la sesión de sentencia en una corte en Alexandria que él consideró la edad de Ali Shukri Amin — 17 años — y la ausencia de antecedentes delictivos a la hora de decidir el castigo.
Con sus padres, su padrastro, su abuela y otros familiares presentes, Amin le dijo al juez que él asumía responsabilidad por sus acciones y no “pediría ni esperaría clemencia”.
“No he tratado de negar ni justificar nada de lo que he hecho”, dijo Amin, vestido con el uniforme de prisión.
Amin, que ha cooperado con las agencias del orden, dijo en una carta al juez antes de la audiencia que él acusa al Estado Islámico por “su violencia y la forma en que tergiversa los principios del islam”. Habló además en la corte sobre su fe musulmana, diciendo que su “jornada espiritual apenas ha comenzado”. En la corte y en la carta dijo que en su adolescencia temprana, cuando estaba buscando profundizar su fe y comprender lo que leía sobre Irak, Afganistán y Siria, habló con los “adultos en mi vida”, incluyendo clérigos, pero ellos “no pudieron proveer respuestas adecuadas” o parecían estar demasiado “ocupados para intentarlo”. Dijo que obtuvo respuestas a través de otros en la internet, que le alentaron a “promover la yijad violenta”.
Aunque los menores raramente enfrentan cargos en cortes federales, Amin se declaró en junio culpable de conspirar para proveer apoyo material a terroristas. Como parte de su alegato, Amin admitió haber usado Twitter para proveer consejos y alentar al Estado Islámico y sus partidarios. Con su nombre de Twitter, Amreekiwitness — Amriki significa “Americano” en árabe — Amin proveyó instrucciones de cómo usar bitcoin, una moneda virtual, para ocultar fondos para el grupo y ayudó a personas que trataban de viajar a Siria para pelear con el grupo, dicen documentos en la corte.
Amin admitió también que ayudó a un compañero de escuela, Reza Niknejad, de 18 años, a viajar a Siria para sumarse al grupo en enero. Tras dejar a Niknejad en el aeropuerto, Amin le entregó una carta y una unidad de memoria a la familia de Niknejad, informándole que muy probablemente no le verían más.
El abogado de Amin, Joseph Flodd, había argumentado que una sentencia a seis años de prisión sería más adecuada, teniendo en cuenta la edad de su defendido. Flood dijo que Amin había sido manipulado por adultos radicales y argumentó que Niknejad habría viajado a Siria casi seguramente sin ayuda de Amin.
