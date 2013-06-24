Será velado e inhumado en Nueva York
El funeral del actor James Gandolfini, famoso por su papel en “Los Soprano”, se llevará a cabo el próximo jueves 27 de junio en una catedral episcopal de Nueva York, según informaron sus familiares.
El cuerpo del actor, fallecido en Roma de un ataque al corazón, llegó la noche del 23 de junio al aeropuerto de Newark (Nueva Jersey) procedente de la capital italiana.
El diario citó a un portavoz de la Autoridad de Puertos de Nueva York y Nueva Jersey, quien detalló que el cadáver llegó en un vuelo de Signature Airlines pero aseguró desconocer adónde fueron trasladados los restos del intérprete.
Gandolfini, de 51 años, sufrió el ataque en un hotel de Roma justo ante de dirigirse al festival de cine de Taormina (Sicilia), donde se le iba a rendir un homenaje.
El actor se hizo mundialmente famoso por su interpretación del mafioso ‘Tony Soprano’ en la serie televisiva ‘The Sopranos’, con el que ganó tres premios Emmy y un Globo de Oro.
El funeral tendrá lugar a partir de las 2 de la tarde en la catedral de San Juan el Divino, el principal templo de la diócesis episcopaliana de Nueva York, situada en la zona de Morningside Heights, en Manhattan.
