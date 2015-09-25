En entrevista con Notimex, el actor destacó que sigue con la exclusividad en Televisión Azteca, donde incluso carece de llamados para telenovelas.
“Ahora estoy participando muy cerca con una marca de cosméticos en campañas de lucha contra el cáncer de mama y ayudar a las féminas en la conciencia de la detección temprana de esta enfermedad.
“Lo hago porque a lo largo de mi carrera como actor, el mayor público que tengo son mujeres, ahora les digo que me escuchen sobre la autoexploración para que ellas se concienticen y se eduquen en esta lucha”.
Basañez comentó que usa el Twitter, para aconsejar a sus seguidoras: “Es difícil abordar los temas del cáncer, por eso hago comentarios sobre esta problemática en esta red social y creo que va dando resultado”.
Cuestionado sobre lo que ha logrado en su carrera artística, afirmó estar satisfecho, más no pleno: “Creo que va bien, estoy contratado por TV Azteca, a pesar de la crisis que hay. Ahí me tienen y espero que para el próximo año ya tenga por lo menos algún proyecto en televisión”.
Puntualizó que también ha generado propuestas de telenovela: “Todo con mi dinero, pero hasta ahora no han convencido a los directivos del canal, no he tenido suerte”.
En el cine y teatro, indicó que no tiene proyectos: “Quiero darle la vuelta a la comedia y espero un proyecto más serio o dramático en teatro, para asumir el reto actoral, quiero hacer obras clásicas o fuertes”.
Agregó que confía en que pronto va a salir algo, “porque tengo ganas de trabajar”.
(Notimex)
Post writing is also a fun, if you be acquainted with then you can write if not it is difficult to write.
I like what you guys tend to be up too. This type of clever work and coverage!
Keep up the good works guys I’ve incorporated you guys to our blogroll.
What’s up it’s me, I am also visiting this web site daily, this web site is in fact good and the users are in fact sharing nice thoughts.
Great info. Lucky me I came across your site by chance (stumbleupon).
I’ve book marked it for later!
Undeniably believe that which you stated. Your favorite justification seemed
to be on the internet the simplest thing to be
aware of. I say to you, I definitely get annoyed while people
think about worries that they plainly don’t know about.
You managed to hit the nail upon the top and also
defined out the whole thing without having side effect , people could take a
signal. Will probably be back to get more. Thanks
First of all I want to say terrific blog! I had a quick question in which
I’d like to ask if you do not mind. I was curious
to find out how you center yourself and clear your mind before writing.
I have had a difficult time clearing my thoughts in getting my ideas out there.
I truly do enjoy writing however it just
seems like the first 10 to 15 minutes tend to be wasted just trying to figure out how to begin. Any suggestions or hints?
Appreciate it!
Amazing! This blog looks just like my old one!
It’s on a completely different subject but it has pretty much the
same page layout and design. Great choice of colors!
If you want to take a good deal from this paragraph then you have to apply these strategies to your
won website.
Incredible story there. What happened after? Good
luck!