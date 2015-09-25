El actor Sergio Basañez lamenta la falta de proyectos tanto en televisión, como cine y teatro, situación que lo ha llevado a crear pilotos de programas unitarios y puestas en escena.

En entrevista con Notimex, el actor destacó que sigue con la exclusividad en Televisión Azteca, donde incluso carece de llamados para telenovelas.

“Ahora estoy participando muy cerca con una marca de cosméticos en campañas de lucha contra el cáncer de mama y ayudar a las féminas en la conciencia de la detección temprana de esta enfermedad.

“Lo hago porque a lo largo de mi carrera como actor, el mayor público que tengo son mujeres, ahora les digo que me escuchen sobre la autoexploración para que ellas se concienticen y se eduquen en esta lucha”.

Basañez comentó que usa el Twitter, para aconsejar a sus seguidoras: “Es difícil abordar los temas del cáncer, por eso hago comentarios sobre esta problemática en esta red social y creo que va dando resultado”.

Cuestionado sobre lo que ha logrado en su carrera artística, afirmó estar satisfecho, más no pleno: “Creo que va bien, estoy contratado por TV Azteca, a pesar de la crisis que hay. Ahí me tienen y espero que para el próximo año ya tenga por lo menos algún proyecto en televisión”.

Puntualizó que también ha generado propuestas de telenovela: “Todo con mi dinero, pero hasta ahora no han convencido a los directivos del canal, no he tenido suerte”.

En el cine y teatro, indicó que no tiene proyectos: “Quiero darle la vuelta a la comedia y espero un proyecto más serio o dramático en teatro, para asumir el reto actoral, quiero hacer obras clásicas o fuertes”.

Agregó que confía en que pronto va a salir algo, “porque tengo ganas de trabajar”.

(Notimex)