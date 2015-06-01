Se espera que sea presentado la siguiente semana
Redacción
El día de hoy se dará a conocer el nombramiento de Sergio Bueno como nuevo director técnico del Cruz Azul. El extimonel que dirigió a Jaguares de Chiapas el pasado torneo, será el encargado de conducir a la maquina en busca del ansiado campeonato.
Cruz Azul prescindió de los servicios de Luis Fernando Tena al término del Clausura 2015 al quedar eliminado de la Liguilla y al caer en la última jornada con los Leones Negros en el Estadio Azul, por lo que comenzaron a mencionarse algunos nombres como el de Gustavo Matosas y el chileno Claudio Borghi.
Sergio Bueno ha dirigido entre otros equipos a Celaya, León, Santos, Jaguares, Monarcas, Necaxa, Puebla, San Luis y Querétato
El entrenador se reunió la tarde de este domingo con Agustín Manzo, director Deportivo de “La Máquina”, Guillermo Álvarez, presidente y Robin Álvarez, hijo de Billy, para afinar detalles del contrato y se espera que sea presentado hasta la próxima semana.
