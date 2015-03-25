Por Roberto Badillo Alvarez

La cantante lanzó su quinta producción de estudio

Shaila

La hija de Rocío Dúrcal buscó el apoyo de Banda El Recodo

Notimex.- La cantautora española Shaila Dúrcal lanzó ayer su quinto álbum de estudio que lleva su mismo nombre y que incluye la versión banda del sencillo “No me interesa”.

El material fue grabado en Miami bajo la producción de Carlos Cabral Jr. y Darío Ferreira, y contiene 12 temas inéditos, entre ellos “No me interesa”, bajo la producción de Alfonso Lizárraga y con la colaboración de la “Madre de todas las bandas”, la Banda El Recodo.

En el álbum, Dúrcal fusiona además elementos de música country y R&B. La producción cuenta también con un DVD con músicos en vivo desde El Rey Theater.

“Este es el disco más especial de mi carrera, compuesto completamente por mí y mi familia”, comentó la artista nominada al Latin Grammy en tres ocasiones. “Refleja quien soy musicalmente, lo que me gusta y lo que no, pero sobre todo cantarle al amor y al desamor que es lo que mueve el mundo”, concluyó la cantautora. ■

Números:

35 años tiene la oriunda de Madrid, España.

Foto: Especial

19 Respuestas

  2. Bell

    This design is incredible! You obviously know how
    to keep a reader amused. Between your wit and your
    videos, I was almost moved to start my own blog (well,
    almost…HaHa!) Great job. I really enjoyed what you had to say, and
    more than that, how you presented it. Too cool!

    Responder
  3. Bernd

    Hi there, every time i used to check web site posts here early in the morning, because
    i enjoy to find out more and more.

    Responder
  4. Itamar Serpa Fernandes

    Excellent weblog here! Also your website rather a lot up very fast!
    What web host are you the use of? Can I get
    your associate link on your host? I want my web site loaded up as fast as yours lol

    Responder
  5. Sam

    you’re truly a just right webmaster. The web site loading speed is
    amazing. It kind of feels that you’re doing any distinctive trick.
    Furthermore, The contents are masterpiece. you have done a great job in this subject!

    Responder
  6. Garrett

    Spot on with this write-up, I absolutely think this amazing site needs far more attention. I’ll probably
    be back again to read more, thanks for the advice!

    Responder
  7. Kaylee

    great put up, very informative. I ponder why the opposite specialists
    of this sector do not realize this. You should proceed your writing.
    I’m confident, you’ve a huge readers’ base already!

    Responder
  8. Lila

    When I initially commented I clicked the “Notify me when new comments are added”
    checkbox and now each time a comment is added I get several e-mails with the same comment.
    Is there any way you can remove me from that service?
    Thank you!

    Responder
  9. advisors stands

    Good post. I learn something totally new and challenging on sites I
    stumbleupon every day. It will always be exciting to
    read through content from other authors and use something from other websites.

    Responder
  13. make money in 2 days

    Oh my goodness! Awesome article dude! Many thanks, However I am encountering difficulties with your RSS.
    I don’t know why I am unable to subscribe to it. Is there
    anybody else getting identical RSS problems? Anyone that knows the answer will you kindly
    respond? Thanks!!

    Responder
  14. Leonard

    Very nice post. I just stumbled upon your blog and wished to say that I’ve
    truly enjoyed surfing around your blog posts.

    After all I’ll be subscribing to your feed and I hope
    you write again soon!

    Responder
  15. Sherri

    Can I simply just say what a comfort to discover somebody that actually knows what they’re talking about on the net.
    You definitely know how to bring a problem to light
    and make it important. More and more people ought to look at this and understand
    this side of your story. It’s surprising you are not
    more popular given that you surely possess the
    gift.

    Responder
  16. motivational quotes

    You actually make it seem so easy with your presentation but
    I find this matter to be really something that I think I
    would never understand. It seems too complicated
    and extremely broad for me. I’m looking forward
    for your next post, I’ll try to get the hang of it!

    Responder
  18. Egli Diana Pinto

    Link exchange is nothing else but it is only placing the other person’s web site link on your page at appropriate place and other person will also do similar in support of you.

    Responder

Hacer Comentario

Su dirección de correo electrónico no será publicada.