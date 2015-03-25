La cantante lanzó su quinta producción de estudio
Notimex.- La cantautora española Shaila Dúrcal lanzó ayer su quinto álbum de estudio que lleva su mismo nombre y que incluye la versión banda del sencillo “No me interesa”.
El material fue grabado en Miami bajo la producción de Carlos Cabral Jr. y Darío Ferreira, y contiene 12 temas inéditos, entre ellos “No me interesa”, bajo la producción de Alfonso Lizárraga y con la colaboración de la “Madre de todas las bandas”, la Banda El Recodo.
En el álbum, Dúrcal fusiona además elementos de música country y R&B. La producción cuenta también con un DVD con músicos en vivo desde El Rey Theater.
“Este es el disco más especial de mi carrera, compuesto completamente por mí y mi familia”, comentó la artista nominada al Latin Grammy en tres ocasiones. “Refleja quien soy musicalmente, lo que me gusta y lo que no, pero sobre todo cantarle al amor y al desamor que es lo que mueve el mundo”, concluyó la cantautora. ■
Números:
35 años tiene la oriunda de Madrid, España.
Foto: Especial
