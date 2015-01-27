El bebé nacerá en el mismo hospital que su hermano mayor
La cantante colombiana Shakira se prepara para dar a luz a su segundo hijo en las próximas horas, en la misma clínica en la que nació su primogénito Milan.
De acuerdo con la revista “People”, se prevé que al igual que sucedió durante el nacimiento del primogénito de Gerard Piqué y la artista, se desalojen todas las salas de los quirófanos del hospital Quirón-Teknon para preservar su intimidad.
En fecha reciente, la colombiana dijo al diario “El País” que la maternidad lo es todo para ella, “convertirme en madre me ha cambiado de manera sutil, pero importante. Me ha ordenado las prioridades que tengo en la vida”.
Para el parto de Milan, Shakira pidió que fuera atendida sólo por mujeres y fue la hija del doctor Valdecasas, Carlota, quien realizó la cesárea el 22 de enero de 2013.
El pasado jueves, la pareja celebró el segundo cumpleaños de su hijo, y la cantante expresó mediante su cuenta de Twitter su agradecimiento ante las muestras de cariño hacia Milan.
