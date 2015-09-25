El Papa Francisco cautivó a los asistentes a una arena en Nueva York en forma similar a como lo hacen las estrellas de rock o los atletas y no a la manera de los líderes religiosos. A su paso por el ruedo del Madison Square Garden donde oficiará una misa en un carrito de golf la multitud gritaba.
Unas 20,000 personas están presentes, tantas que fue necesaria la asistencia de unos 200 diáconos y 150 voluntarios para ayudar cuando se dé la comunión
(AP)
