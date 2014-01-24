Este domingo, TNT transmitirá la entrega 56 de los de los premios de la Academia Nacional de Artes y Ciencias de la Grabación

Redacción

Ciudad de México.- Por quinto año consecutivo, la señal TNT transmitirá la 56 entrega de los premios Grammy, en vivo desde Los Ángeles, este domingo a las 20:00 horas.

Los principales aspirantes son Jay Z con nueve nominaciones, seguido por Kendrick Lamar, Macklemore & Ryan Lewis, Pharrell Williams y Justin Timberlake, con siete cada uno.

Rafa Sarmiento e Ileana Rodríguez Govela estarán a cargo de los comentarios.

Varias actuaciones se darán en la siguiente entrega a lo mejor de la música a nivel mundial, entre ellas destacan el dueto de Metallica y Lang Lang; también Katy Perry, Daft Punk, Lorde, Pharrell Williams, Stevie Wonder, Imagine Dragons y Chicago, que debutará en el Grammy.

NOMINADOS:

Álbum del año

‘The Blessed Unrest’, Sara Bareilles

‘Random Access Memories’, Daft Punk

‘Good Kid, M.A.A.D City’, Kendrick Lamar

‘The Heist’, Macklemore & Ryan Lewis

‘Red’, Taylor Swift

Canción del año

‘Just Give Me A Reason’, P!nk

‘Locked Out Of Heaven’, Bruno Mars

‘Roar’, Katy Perry

‘Royals’, Lorde

‘Same Love’, Macklemore & Ryan Lewis

Grabación del año

‘Get Lucky’, Daft Punk ft. Pharrell

‘Radioactive’, Imagine Dragons

‘Royals’, Lorde

‘Locked Out Of Heaven’, Bruno Mars

‘Blurred Lines’, Robin Thicke ft. T.I. and Pharrell

Mejor interpretación de un dúo/grupo pop

‘Get Lucky’, Daft Punk ft. Pharrell

‘Just Give Me A Reason’, P!nk

‘Stay’, Rihanna ft. Mikky Ekko

‘Blurred Lines’, Robin Thicke ft. T.I. and Pharrell

‘Suit & Tie’, Justin Timberlake ft. Jay Z

Mejor álbum country

‘Night Train’, Jason Aldean

‘Two Lanes of Freedom’, Tim McGraw

‘Same Trailer Different Park’, Kacey Musgraves

‘Based On A True Story’, Blake Shelton

‘Red’, Taylor Swift

Mejor artista nuevo

James Blake

Kendrick Lamar

Macklemore & Ryan Lewis

Kasey Musgraves

Ed Sheeran

Mejor canción pop de un solo artista

‘Brave’, Sara Bareilles

‘Royals’, Lorde

‘When I Was Your Man’, Bruno Mars

‘Roar’, Katy Perry

‘Mirrors’, Justin Timberlake

Mejor presentación de rap

‘Started From The Bottom’, Drake

‘Berzerk’, Eminem

‘Tom Ford’, Jay Z

‘Swimming Pools (Drank)’, Kendrick Lamar

‘Thrift Shop’, Macklemore & Ryan Lewis ft. Wanz

Álbum de rap

‘Nothing Was The Same’, Drake

‘Magna Carta…Holy Grail’, Jay Z

‘Good Kid, M.A.A.D City’, Kendrick Lamar

‘The Heist’, Macklemore & Ryan Lewis

‘Yeezus’, Kanye West

Mejor álbum vocal pop

‘Paradise’, Lana Del Rey

‘Pure Heroine’, Lorde

‘Unorthodox Jukebox’, Bruno Mars

‘Blurred Lines’, Robin Thicke

‘The 20/20 Experience-The Complete Experience’, Justin Timberlake

Mejor álbum pop tradicional

‘Viva Duets’, Tony Bennett & varios artistas

‘To Be Loved’, Michael Bublé

‘The Standards’, Gloria Estefan

‘Cee Lo’s Magic Moment’, Cee Lo Green

‘Now’, Dionne Warwick

Mejor grabación dance

‘Need U (100%)’, Duke Dumont ft. A*M*E & MNEK

‘Sweet Nothing’, Calvin Harris ft. Florence Welch

‘Atmosphere’, Kaskade

‘This Is What It Feels Like’, Armin Van Buuren ft Trevor Guthrie

‘Clarity’, Zedd ft. Foxes

Mejor álbum dance/electrónica

‘Random Access Memories’, Daft Punk

‘Settle’, Disclosure

‘18 Months’, Calvin Harris

‘Atmosphere’, Kaskade

‘A Color Map Of The Sun’, Pretty Lights

Mejor presentación rock

‘Always Alright’, Alabama Shakes

‘The Stars (Are Out Tonight)’, David Bowie

‘Radioactive’, Imagine Dragons

‘Kashmir’, Led Zeppelin

‘My God Is The Sun’, Quens Of The Stone Age

‘I’m Shakin’, Jack White

Mejor álbum de rock

‘13’, Black Sabbath

‘The Next Day’, David Bowie

‘Mechanical Bull’, Kings Of Leon

‘Celebration Day’, Led Zeppelin

‘…Like Clockwork’, Queens Of The Stone Age

‘Psychedelic Pill’, Neil Young With Crazy Horse

Álbum de música alternativa

‘The Worse Things Get, The Harder I Fight, The Harder I Fight, The More I Love You’, Neko Case

‘Trouble Will Find Me’, The National

‘Hesitation Marks’, Nine Inch Nails

‘Lonerism’, Tame Impala

‘Modern Vampires Of The City’, Vampire Weekend

Interpretación de R&B

‘Love And War’, Tamar Braxton

‘Best Of Me’, Anthony Hamilton

‘Nakamarra’, Hiatus Kaiyote con Q-Tip

‘How Many Drinks?’, Miguel con Kendrick Lamar

‘Something’, Snarky Puppy con Lalah Hathaway

Álbum de R&B

‘R&B Divas’, Faith Evans

‘Girl On Fire’, Alicia Keys

‘Love In The Future’, John Legend

‘Better’, Chrisette Michele

‘Three Kings’, TGT

Álbum de música urbana contemporánea

‘Love And War’, Tamar Braxton

‘Side Effects Of You’, Fantasia

‘One: In The Chamber’, Salaam Remi

‘Unapologetic’, Rihanna

‘New York: A Love Story’, Mack Wilds

Mejor álbum latino de música rock, urbana o alternativa

‘El objeto antes llamado disco’, Café Tacvba

‘Ojo por ojo’, El Tri

‘Chances’, Illya Kuryaki and the Valderramas

‘Treinta días’, La Santa Cecilia

‘Repeat After Me’, Los Amigos Invisibles

Mejor álbum tropical latino

‘3.0’, Marc Anthony

‘Cómo te voy a olvidar’, Los Ángeles Azules

‘Pacific Mambo Orchestra’, Pacific Mambo Orchestra

‘Corazón Profundo’, Carlos Vives

‘Sergio George Presents Salsa Giants’

Mejor álbum de pop latino:

‘Faith, Hope y Amor’, Frankie J

‘Viajero Frecuente’, Ricardo Montaner

‘Vida’, Draco Rosa

‘Syntek’, Aleks Syntek

‘Historias’, Tommy Torres

Mejor álbum de música mexicana

‘El Free’, Banda Los Recoditos

‘En peligro de extinción’, Intocable

‘A mi manera’, Mariachi Divas de Cindy Shea

‘Romeo y su nieta’, Paquita la del Barrio

‘Celebrando el 13’, Joan Sebastian

Foto: Especial