El grupo Latino Leaderships Alliance indicó que las deportaciones continúan mientras se debate la ley.
Gery Vereau
[email protected]
Nueva Jersey.- Las deportaciones son vistas como negocio y es necesario detener esta práctica, aseguró Mahonrry Hidalgo, presidente del Comité de Inmigración del grupo Latino Leaderships Alliance, con sede en el Estado Jardín.
“Me refiero a que el aparato carcelario es un negocio lucrativo manteniendo presos a los inmigrantes indocumentados”, aseguró el funcionario a Diario de México Edición USA, al cual reveló que persisten los abusos contra las personas sin papeles mientras se discute la reforma migratoria en el Congreso del país.
Hidalgo urgió a modificar las políticas de agencias gubernamentales, las cuales -asevera- deben cumplir con una cuota de repatriaciones, cuando deberían enfocarse en capturar a personas con antecedentes criminales, no en separar familias inocentes.
En charla con este rotativo, también criticó la reforma propuesta por senadores del país, la cual consideró tiene medidas injustas, como el periodo de 13 años para ser primero residente permanente y luego adquirir la ciudadanía, cuando sólo debería tomarles siete años.
Lo anterior, de acuerdo con Hidalgo, representa graves problemas para quienes soliciten permisos legales, pues durante el periodo en el cual se analiza si les será concedido, no podrán tener acceso a beneficios de salud, como el seguro Obamacare, es decir, que los migrantes estarían imposibilitados de acceder a cobertura médica, pues sólo podrían tener cuidados básicos en hospitales .
Por último, el representante de Latino Leaderships Alliance externó su preocupación ante lo confuso del proyecto para resolver la situación de unos 11 millones de inmigrantes en EU.
Jóvenes dudan
También en el contexto de la reforma migratoria, el Mexican American Movement expresó sus deseos porque no se aprueben los recortes de presupuesto al programa Acción Diferida, que evita la deportación de jóvenes.
En voz de su vicepresidente, José Rodríguez, la institución agregó que si bien se trató de una gran propuesta por parte del presidente Barack Obama, no existían garantías de que durara mucho tiempo.
De igual manera, Rodríguez agregó que la oposición republicana podría costarles el voto hispano en futuros procesos electorales, pero mantuvo su fe en que la iniciativa mantendrá su vigencia.
Hello there! Do you know if they make any plugins to help with Search Engine Optimization?
I’m trying to get my blog to rank for some targeted
keywords but I’m not seeing very good success. If you know of any please share.
Many thanks!
I am really impressed with your writing abilities and also
with the format on your weblog. Is this a paid subject or did you customize it your self?
Anyway keep up the excellent high quality writing, it is
rare to peer a nice weblog like this one nowadays..
I know this website provides quality dependent articles and additional
stuff, is there any other website which presents such data
in quality?
I am really enjoying the theme/design of your
web site. Do you ever run into any internet browser compatibility issues?
A small number of my blog readers have complained about my website not working correctly in Explorer but
looks great in Safari. Do you have any suggestions to help
fix this problem?
Keep on working, great job!
I read this post completely concerning the difference of most recent and previous technologies, it’s remarkable article.
You can definitely see your skills in the article you write.
The sector hopes for more passionate writers such
as you who aren’t afraid to mention how they believe.
All the time follow your heart.
Great web site. Lots of useful info here. I am sending it to some friends ans also sharing in delicious.
And certainly, thank you on your sweat!
Saved as a favorite, I really like your site!
Great website. Plenty of helpful info here. I’m sending it to several pals ans additionally sharing
in delicious. And of course, thanks for your effort!
Write more, thats all I have to say. Literally, it seems
as though you relied on the video to make your point.
You obviously know what youre talking about, why waste your intelligence on just posting videos to your site when you
could be giving us something enlightening to read?
I do not know whether it’s just me or if perhaps everyone else experiencing
issues with your site. It appears as though some of the written text in your content are running off the screen. Can someone else please comment and let me know if this
is happening to them too? This could be a problem with my internet browser because
I’ve had this happen before. Thanks
Hi mates, its great piece of writing on the topic of tutoringand entirely explained, keep it up all the time.
I have read so many articles on the topic of the blogger lovers but this article is truly a pleasant paragraph, keep it up.
For latest information you have to pay a visit
web and on internet I found this web page as a best site for latest updates.
Pretty! This has been an incredibly wonderful post.
Thank you for supplying this information.
Awesome article.
Pretty component to content. I just stumbled upon your web site and in accession capital to say
that I get actually enjoyed account your blog posts.
Anyway I will be subscribing on your feeds or even I fulfillment you access consistently quickly.
My spouse and I absolutely love your blog and find most of your post’s to be what
precisely I’m looking for. Does one offer guest writers to write content available for
you? I wouldn’t mind composing a post or elaborating on many
of the subjects you write concerning here. Again, awesome site!
I’m not sure exactly why but this web site is loading extremely slow for me.
Is anyone else having this problem or is it a problem
on my end? I’ll check back later and see if the problem still exists.
always i used to read smaller articles or reviews which as well clear their
motive, and that is also happening with this post which I am reading now.
It’s a shame you don’t have a donate button! I’d most certainly
donate to this brilliant blog! I suppose for now i’ll settle for book-marking and adding your RSS feed to my Google account.
I look forward to new updates and will talk about this
site with my Facebook group. Talk soon!
What i don’t realize is in fact how you’re no longer really much more well-appreciated than you may be now.
You are very intelligent. You already know therefore significantly in terms of this matter, produced
me in my opinion consider it from numerous various angles.
Its like men and women don’t seem to be interested except it is one thing to accomplish
with Woman gaga! Your personal stuffs outstanding.
Always care for it up!
Thank you for every other informative site. Where else may I get that kind of information written in such an ideal
manner? I’ve a mission that I’m just now running on, and
I have been on the glance out for such info.