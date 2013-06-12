Por Alonso Ceron

El grupo Latino Leaderships Alliance indicó que las deportaciones continúan mientras se debate la ley.

Nueva Jersey.- Las deportaciones son vistas como negocio y es necesario detener esta práctica, aseguró Mahonrry Hidalgo, presidente del Comité de Inmigración del grupo Latino Leaderships Alliance, con sede en el Estado Jardín.

“Me refiero a que el aparato carcelario es un negocio lucrativo manteniendo presos a los inmigrantes indocumentados”, aseguró el funcionario a Diario de México Edición USA, al cual reveló que persisten los abusos contra las personas sin papeles mientras se discute la reforma migratoria en el Congreso del país.

Hidalgo urgió a modificar las políticas de agencias gubernamentales, las cuales -asevera- deben cumplir con una cuota de repatriaciones, cuando deberían enfocarse en capturar a personas con antecedentes criminales, no en separar familias inocentes.

En charla con este rotativo, también criticó la reforma propuesta por senadores del país, la cual consideró tiene medidas injustas, como el periodo de 13 años para ser primero residente permanente y luego adquirir la ciudadanía, cuando sólo debería tomarles siete años.

Lo anterior, de acuerdo con Hidalgo, representa graves problemas para quienes soliciten permisos legales, pues durante el periodo en el cual se analiza si les será concedido, no podrán tener acceso a beneficios de salud, como el seguro Obamacare, es decir, que los migrantes estarían imposibilitados de acceder a cobertura médica, pues sólo podrían tener cuidados básicos en hospitales .

Por último, el representante de Latino Leaderships Alliance externó su preocupación ante lo confuso del proyecto para resolver la situación de unos 11 millones de inmigrantes en EU.

Jóvenes dudan

También en el contexto de la reforma migratoria, el Mexican American Movement expresó sus deseos porque no se aprueben los recortes de presupuesto al programa Acción Diferida, que evita la deportación de jóvenes.

En voz de su vicepresidente, José Rodríguez, la institución agregó que si bien se trató de una gran propuesta por parte del presidente Barack Obama, no existían garantías de que durara mucho tiempo.

De igual manera, Rodríguez agregó que la oposición republicana podría costarles el voto hispano en futuros procesos electorales, pero mantuvo su fe en que la iniciativa mantendrá su vigencia.

