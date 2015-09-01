El sismo ocurrió a las 12:04 horas de este martes a 15 k al sur de Chiapas.
Notimex
El Servicio Sismológico Nacional (SSN) informó que a las 12:04 horas de este martes ocurrió un sismo con magnitud preliminar de 5.3 grados en la escala de Richter, a 15 kilómetros al sur de Mapastepec, Chiapas.
El organismo del Instituto de Geofísica de la Universidad Nacional Autónoma de México (UNAM) especificó que el movimiento telúrico se registró en las coordenadas 15.31 grados latitud norte, -92.90 grados longitud oeste y a 64 kilómetros de profundidad.
A su vez, la Secretaría de Protección Civil de Chiapas activó el protocolo de monitoreo en toda la entidad, a través de Unidades Municipales de PC y Comités de prevención.
“De manera preventiva personal de PC realiza evacuación de inmueble hacia zona de seguridad, previamente establecida. Al momento sin afectaciones”, indicó la dependencia estatal en su cuenta de Twitter @pcivilchiapas
