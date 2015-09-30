Un soldado ruso intentó hacerse el héroe e invadió la filmación de un película.
En esos momentos se rodaba una escena en la que había una toma de rehenes, una mujer era sometida y “los chicos buenos” que intentaban rescatarla habían bajado sus armas, todo como parte de la trama, pero sin dudarlo, el soldado decidió entrometerse para detener al supuesto bravucón que tenía sometido a una chica.
Luego de someterlo con “ágiles y rápidos” movimientos , los actores y el equipo de producción lograron explicarle que se trataba todo de un montaje.
Al menos el militar tenía una buena intención pero nuestro héroe ruso demostró su valentía en el lugar equivocado.
